Senator criticized Coteminas partnership with Chinese retailer and suggested that Lula would have benefited Fiesp president

the senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) criticized this Friday (21.Apr.2023) the agreement signed between the Chinese retailer Shein and Coteminas (Companhia de Fabrics Norte de Minas), the president of FiespJoshua Gomes, and the Santana to establish a network in Brazil with thousands of manufacturers in the textile sector.

In your twitter profileCiro said that the partnership would be a “reward” of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to Josué after he declined the invitation to take over the Ministry of Industry.

“In the campaign, the president of FIESP climbs on the platform in favor of Lula. He makes a manifesto for ‘democracy’, as if he were independent. Elected, Lula invites him to be a minister. He declines, but now earns his reward”said the senator.

For him, the agreement was part of a “triangulation” mediated by Josué Gomes with the trip of the Brazilian entourage to China last week. Ciro raised doubts about the transparency of the partnership and said that Coteminas and Santanense are companies “practically broken”.

“Democracy is priceless! Really?”he questioned.

The disclosure of the agreement on Thursday (20.Apr) was communicated on the same day that Shein forwarded a letter (full –3 MB) to the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadpromising to invest R$ 750 million initially to “increase the competitiveness of Brazilian textile factories”.

The company specializing in online clothing sales also claims that it will create 100,000 jobs in the country over the next 3 years, in addition to establishing partnerships with 2,000 Brazilian manufacturers.

Also on the 5th (20.Apr), Haddad said that Shein will nationalize 85% of products in 4 years. The retailer will also comply with the Federal Revenue’s compliance plan.

The agreement benefits the Chinese company, which has become a hitch in the government’s popularity with the negative repercussions on the intention to tax its products.

The partnership with Coteminas indicates a mediation by Josué Gomes –who was invited to take over Lula’s Ministry of Industry (read more at the end of this article)– to free Shein from federal taxes and put a stop to the crisis.

Josué is the son of the former vice president José Alencar (1931-2011), which occupied the Jaburu Palace in Lula’s first two terms (2003-2010). From 2004 to 2006, José Alencar also held the position of Minister of Defense and developed good relations with the military.

In December, the president of Fiesp was invited by Lula to take over the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, but declined while dealing with an internal crisis in the São Paulo federation. Dissatisfaction was part of the consequences of a conflict between industry leaders and Josué’s management, which began in 2021.

USERS ALSO CRITICIZE

Also on Twitter, other internet users said that the partnership indicated Lula’s involvement to benefit the president of Fiesp:

import taxation

On Tuesday (18.Apr), the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) gave in to pressure from his constituents and disavowed the Minister of Finance in the decision to charge import duties of up to US$50 for individuals.

Thus, purchases of products with a declared value of up to US$ 50 from abroad will continue to be tax-free. The government would raise BRL 8 billion per year if the tax had been maintained.

Now, Haddad and his team will need to find a way to increase revenue to meet the budget revenue target, estimated at around R$150 billion.

After the president’s decision, the minister said that the government will act to “curbing fraud” and want to resolve the situation with a “administrative measure” until May.