Minister declared that September 7 will be in support of Bolsonaro and not a movement of “challenge” to the polls

the minister Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) spoke this Tuesday (2.Aug.2022) about the acts that must be carried out in favor of the president Jair Bolsonaro (EN) on the 7th of September.

In an interview with the program Amarelas On Air, from the magazine seea, the minister said that the acts will not be in “response to the polls”, but in support of Bolsonaro. Ciro also said that the demonstrations would not be violent, as “fights and beatings” do not concern the left.

“Struggles and fights are not about the president’s actions. This is more to the left, more to the ex-president’s acts Squidfrom PT”declared.

Ciro said he still had no doubt that there would be a pacification between the Executive and the Judiciary. The tension between the two branches of government has intensified with the president’s criticism of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

On July 18, the Chief Executive gathered an arsenal of responses to the Supreme and TSE ministers in presentation to ambassadors. The chief executive countered newspaper headlines and statements by magistrates and said that they are constantly trying to “destabilize” your government.

During the opening speech of the work of the STF in the semester, on Monday (1st.Aug), the president of the STF, Minister Luiz Fux, stated that the Court trusts the “civility of debates” elections of 2022. According to him, the Supreme wants candidates to respect their opponents, “who are not your enemies.”

ACTS OF SEPTEMBER 7

At the party convention and at the launch of his slate for reelection, Bolsonaro called on the population to take to the streets. “for the last time” on the 7th of September. In reference to ministers of the Supreme, he stated that the “black cape deaf” must listen to the voice of the people.

In 2021, the president called and participated in demonstrations on September 7. In the acts, he raised the tone against ministers of the STF and criticized minister Alexandre de Moraes.