By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Faced with President Jair Bolsonaro’s constant insinuations that he may not accept the October election result if he is defeated, Civil House Minister Ciro Nogueira said on Tuesday that there will be no coup attempt because Bolsonaro, in the minister’s view, “has popular support”.

In an interview with the website SBT News, Nogueira said that Bolsonaro is “acclaimed wherever he goes”.

“Whoever strikes a coup is those who do not have popular support,” said Nogueira.

Despite the minister’s speech, opinion polls point out that Bolsonaro has the greatest rejection among all presidential candidates. According to surveys, more than 60% of voters say they will not vote for him under any circumstances, and the same rate disapproves of his performance against the government.

Nogueira also said that the latest crisis between the president and the judiciary “has calmed down”, despite Bolsonaro continuing his attacks on the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The Chief of Staff stated that the government never failed to comply with a court decision.

Bolsonaro recently used the presidential grace to pardon the conviction by the STF of deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) for attacks on the Supreme Court and democracy, even before the decision was finalized. Individual pardon in this case is questioned by jurists.

In addition, Bolsonaro has said more than once that he can fail to comply with decisions of Supreme Court ministers.