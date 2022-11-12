The Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueiramocked measures announced by the transitional government of the president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) and market responses on these actions.

“End of fiscal balance, PEC Fura Teto, censorship for social networks, stock market crashing, dollar soaring. And it hasn’t started yet. With you, again, TIC TAC TIC TAC TIC TAC…”, published on his Twitter profile this Friday (11.Nov.2022).

The minister returned to use onomatopoeia “TIC TAC”in reference to the sound of the clock, this time mocking the choices made by Lula’s transitional government.

It is not the 1st time that Ciro has adopted the language resource. One day before the 2nd round of the presidential elections, the minister and the president’s campaign coordinator Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was counting down to the end of what he said was the victory of the Chief Executive.

“FINAL TIC TAC OF THE ELECTION: São Paulo: 19 hours! Mines: 6 hours!

Time zone in Brazil:🟩🟨!!!

Democracy’s clock will ring in favor of the FUTURE! TIC TAC TIC TAC TIC TAC TIC TAAAACCCC!!!🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷.”

Defeat

Ciro Nogueira declared that he was authorized by Bolsonaro to start the transition of government. He led the procedures for setting up the change-of-government cabinet. Read more about this process in this article.

On Thursday (Nov. 10), Lula criticized what he called the search for fiscal responsibility at the expense of the poorest. “Why are people forced to suffer to ensure this country’s fiscal responsibility? Why do they say all the time that it is necessary to cut expenses, make a surplus, meet the spending ceiling? Why do we have an inflation target and not a growth target?”he asked.

After the announcement of new members of the transition team and statements by the PT about the spending cap rule, the dollar rose against the real and the Brazilian stock exchange fell. The currency rose 2.9% by 12:50 pm. The Ibovespa dropped 2.5% to 110,725 points. The dollar hit R$5.33.