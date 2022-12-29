The president of Funai (National Indian Foundation), Marcelo Augusto Xavier, was dismissed on Wednesday (28.Dec.2022). The decision was published in an ordinance signed by the chief minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, in the Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the full of the document (60 KB).

Him chaired the body since July 2019. His profile pleased the ruralist group of the National Congress, since the police officer was in favor of mining exploration in indigenous lands.

Xavier is now gone “exonerated” command of Funai’s presidency. The term “discharge” it is a specific expression of the public service for the dismissal of people from functions within an organ, but without a punitive nature. In practice, it is a dismissal like any other person in the private sector, as he will have to leave his job.

In September 2021, became a defendant for failing to comply with the decisions of a court agreement that oblige Funai to move forward with the demarcation of the Munduruku indigenous territory, in Santarém (PA).

In October of the same year, indigenous people together with the public defender asked him to be removed from office for promoting “destruction of state structures for the protection of indigenous rights”.

After the murder of the English journalist Dom Philips and the indigenist Bruno Pereira in the Javari Valley in June 2022, organizations also asked for Xavier’s removal. They claimed that he did not run the foundation properly.

In the same period, Funai employees went on strike for more security and also asked for immediate removal of the now ex-president of the foundation.

On December 20, the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) gave Marcelo Xavier 10 days to explain himself about an alleged illegal logging in indigenous lands.

in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Funai was linked to the Ministry of Justice. Already in the administration of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), will be part of the unprecedented Ministry of Indigenous Peoples. the indigenous Sonia Guajajara (Psol) was announced as minister of the body this Thursday (29.Dec).

OTHER DISMISSALS

The ordinance signed by Ciro Nogueira also brings other names that were dismissed from official positions. Read list: