Senator and national president of the PP said in an interview with Veja that he “will never accept” the party’s support for the government

The national president of the PP, senator Ciro Nogueira (PI), said he will not talk to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) until the PT leaves the Presidency of the Republic. He made the statement in an interview with the magazine Lookpublished this Saturday (15.Jul.2023).

“It’s the following: I like Lula a lot, I know he likes me a lot. He won’t want to meet to chat with me. He will want to find it so that I can support the government and support his future project. I will not do this, I will not betray President Bolsonaro. So I’d rather not meet the president than say ‘no’ to him.”said the senator.

Nogueira also spoke about the adhesion of members of the PP to the Lula government. He said that “never” will accept “any kind of support from the Progressives for the government – ​​whether now or in future elections”.

The senator stated, however, that “will neither veto nor prohibit”any indications.

“Now, one thing is very clear: do not speak on behalf of the party. Then I will have to react. We can never say that the party will support the PT, which is nominating positions, because it is not. This process is carried out by Arthur”said in reference to the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

This is not the 1st time that Ciro Nogueira talks about the subject. On Thursday (July 13), the senator said in an interview with Economic value that will not create difficulties for members of the party to join the government. He also guaranteed that his party will formally remain outside the base of support for the Lula government.