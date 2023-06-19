Senator claims that the president’s “love speech” was just a “campaign promise”

Senate Minority Leader, Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), charged this Sunday (June 18, 2023) that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) visit states in which it received fewer votes in the 2022 elections. The senator stated that the “love speech” from the petista was just “campaign promise”.

Ciro questioned why the Chief Executive has not yet traveled to “where half of the Brazilian population lives”, in reference to the tight result of last year’s election. Lula was elected with 50.9% of the votes.

Lula is going to China… Lula is going to Europe… Lula is going to Pará, to the Northeast… but when is Lula going to the South of the country? Paraná, Santa Catarina or the interior of São Paulo? MS or MT. Why the refusal to visit the places where half of the Brazilian population lives? How long will this refusal to be president of all Brazilians last? It’s love? Ah… love was just a campaign promise!”, said Ciro no twitter.

Lula, however, went to Mato Grosso in early March. Former Minister of the Civil House of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro mentioned states in which the former chief executive emerged victorious. The senator joined the Esplanada de Bolsonaro in 2021 after a ministerial reform. He was one of the former president’s campaign coordinators in 2022.

Lula won the election by winning in 13 states, while Bolsonaro had more votes in 14 states. Lula won in all states in the Northeast region, while the PL candidate was victorious in the South and Midwest. The victory in 13 states and the Federal District, however, was not enough to give Bolsonaro re-election.

Ciro spoke about Lula’s travels in a publication on social networks. He shared a photo of the president with the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB), on Saturday (June 17). The president was in the state to deliver the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program and to announce measures to support the government of Pará for holding COP 30, the international climate conference, in 2025 in Belém.

At the events in Pará, Lula was well received and widely applauded. The petista was in 1st place in the elections in the State. The Chief Executive has in his government Minister Jader Filho, of Cities, who is the brother of the governor of Pará.

Lula is also considering a change in the Ministry of Tourism that would include another politician from Pará on the Esplanada, deputy Celso Sabino (União Brasil-PA), which should take over from Daniela Carneiro.

President of the PP, Ciro Nogueira has used social networks to criticize Lula’s 3rd term. Despite this, Bolsonaro’s former minister told the Power360 who will vote in favor of lawyer Cristiano Zanin for the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Lula’s nominee.

The PP bench, according to Ciro, was released to vote as they wish. Zanin’s sabbath at the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) is scheduled for next Wednesday (June 21). He is due to go to the Senate floor on the same day.