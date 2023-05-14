The senator said that no member of the Central Bank can be linked to a “movement that commits crimes of invasion”

Senator and former Minister of the Civil House Ciro Nogueira (Progressistas-PI) criticized the visit to a fair in MST (Movement of Landless Workers) by Gabriel Galípolo, nominated by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for the monetary policy directorate of the Central Bank. “Monetary authority nowhere in the world can be linked to any ideology, let alone a movement that commits land invasion crimes”said Nogueira this Saturday (13.May.2023) in his profile on twitter.