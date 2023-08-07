Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/08/2023 – 17:52 Share

The senator and president of the PP, Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), challenged the federal deputy and pre-candidate for mayor of São Paulo, Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP), to “elect himself as manager of a building” before aiming to the command of the capital of São Paulo in the municipal elections next year. In a statement to the newspaper The State of S. PauloNogueira also said that the psolist “would give a cake” to the population of São Paulo if he were elected.

“I make Boulos a challenge: if he is elected manager of the building where he lives, which I think is very unlikely to happen, then we even start talking. But if he is neither elected nor a trustee of his building, how can he be delusional about being a trustee of all the buildings, houses, streets and avenues of the most complex city in the country?”, said the senator.

The senator, who was Minister of the Civil House in the government of former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL), questioned the split in the PT regarding the choice of support for Boulos’s candidacy.

The announcement of the agreement between PT and PSOL was formalized on Saturday, 5th, in the midst of a division in the party, as one wing defended that the acronym of the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), launch its own candidate, which will not occur for the first time in history.

“If Boulos cannot be trusted by his group, how will he be trusted by the people of São Paulo? If he doesn’t get support before his own group’s campaign, how would he govern?”, said the president of the PP.

Boulos’ answer

To the Estadãofederal deputy Guilherme Boulos said that the senator should be concerned about suspicions of bribery and distribution of kickbacks that he was accused of in the past, referring to two criminal complaints and three investigations that investigate suspicions of bribery and distribution of kickbacks that Nogueira had before taking over as President of the Bolsonaro government in 2021.

“Ciro Nogueira should be concerned about his corruption cases. And not with São Paulo, which he doesn’t even know”, said the PSOL pre-candidate for mayor of São Paulo.

In the last elections for mayor of São Paulo, held in 2020, Boulos reached the second round of the dispute, but was defeated by former mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB), who had the current head of the municipal executive, Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

In that election, the psolist was chosen by 2,168,109 people from São Paulo, equivalent to 40.62% of the valid votes.

PP will support Nunes for São Paulo City Hall

To the Estadão senator reaffirmed his support for the re-election of current mayor Ricardo Nunes. In June, the president of the PP had already formalized his preference for Nunes, classifying him as a “better solution” to prevent Boulos from taking over the government of the capital of São Paulo: “He was a partner of Bruno Covas, he is discreet, hardworking, balanced and It’s already been making a big city hall. Ricardo Nunes will not give the Paulistanos a cake. He will do it and has already been doing great management.”

Among the reasons for supporting Nunes is the PP’s ambition to have greater space in São Paulo politics. In May, the Estadão revealed that Ciro is trying to expand the party’s power in São Paulo, including the inclusion of Senator Tereza Cristina (PP-MS) to preside over an institute linked to the party that will be created in the state.

The strategy also includes the affiliation of the Chief of Staff of São Paulo, Arthur Lima, which should take place this August. Affiliation is considered strategic for the PP to have a say in the distribution of positions and amendments for mayors in the state.

This Sunday, the former Minister of the Civil House used his social networks to pinpoint the PT’s support for Boulos, also comparing the federal deputy with a building administrator. “From the building, you can move out. But an entire city, with more than 10 million inhabitants, cannot run away. Therefore, São Paulo will know how to choose very well and move forward. No Boulos or roulos”, said the senator.