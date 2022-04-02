Mexico.- The counselor of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Cyrus Murayamaassured that the electoral reform to be presented by the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in the Congress of the Union “it is a game of mirrors” through which the head of state seeks to control the electoral body.

This week, the current head of the Federal Executive Branch brought up the subject of his electoral amendment initiative, detailing that, among other things, he will propose that the three branches of the Mexican State (Executive, Legislative and Judicial) be the ones propose, each, 20 candidates for INE directors and magistrates for the Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation (TEPJF), which will undergo a citizen vote.

In this Friday’s chapter of Tenebrozo, uploaded to the platform Latinusthe clown brozo interviewed counselor Ciro Murayama, urging him to express his opinion on the electoral reform that President López Obrador is preparing.

“I think it is a proposal that does not address what these institutions are that he is referring to. The Electoral Court is one of the two constitutional courts that exist in Mexico, along with the Supreme Court. There must be magistrates who have a very deep knowledge of the law and, well, their appointment cannot be through a popularity contest,” he said.

In this sense, the official emphasized that, as the TEPJF is one of the two constitutional courts in the country, the magistrates that comprise it cannot be elected due to their popularity among the citizens, since they must meet the requirement of have a keen understanding of the law.

Meanwhile, in the specific case of the INE, Murayama pointed out that, if the directors were chosen by citizen election, said public servants would become political actorshaving to campaign throughout the Mexican Republic.

“Who are the political structures that can carry out a campaign on a national scale? They are called political parties, and that is their purpose. So, it is a way of disguising the return of control of the electoral referee by the party that is governing. It is simply a game of mirrors to capture the referee again,” he said.

In this vein, the counselor recalled that, after the 1988 presidential electionwhere the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) won the elections due to the “fall of the system” that was controlled by the federal government, Mexican citizenship was building electoral rules to achieve alternation in the State of the country.