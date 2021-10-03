Former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) downplayed the attacks he suffered after speaking on Avenida Paulista in the act that called for the impeachment of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, on Saturday 2. He was the only one already declared a pre-candidate for the election of 2022 present at the event, articulated by nine parties.

“Let’s not care about what happened yesterday. Our enemy is Bolsonaro. We need to protect our democracy. We’re going to need everyone,” he said at a press conference in the afternoon of this Sunday, 3.

Ciro proposed to the militancy not to give relevance to what ‘has no centrality’.

“The differences with the PT will be increasingly profound and insurmountable, but I propose to the militancy (of the PDT) a broad truce”, he said.

He compared the situation on Saturday with his participation in the protest promoted by the Movimento Brasil Livre (MBL) on September 12: “We need everyone to mobilize. It was in this spirit that I accepted MBL’s invitation. We didn’t get over our differences and we didn’t go for beer after the act.”

After participating in the act, the car in which Gomes and the national president of the PDT, Antonio Lupi, were hit by bottles and sticks.

According to Lupi, the perpetrators of the attack were militants wearing Workers’ Party (PT) shirts. On social media, on Saturday, he classified the attempted aggression as “childish, undemocratic and dangerous”. “I was a minister to Lula and Dilma, but I have the right to build an alternative with Ciro Gomes,” he wrote.

Before, at Paulista, the speech of the former governor of Ceará was received with boos and applause, as well as shouts of “Lula” and throwing objects.

On top of the electric trio that also received Fernando Haddad (PT), Guilherme Boulos (Psol), Gomes said: “The Brazilian people is much greater than fascism in red or green and yellow.”

Before, the pedetista had been criticized in the speech of the leaders of the Partido da Causa Operária (PCO), also organizer of the protest.

Other candidates from the last presidential election, such as Guilherme Boulos and Marina Silva (Rede), expressed their repudiation of the attacks and showed solidarity with Gomes.

Other politicians, such as the national president of Citizenship, Roberto Freire, also made statements.

A letter signed by the presidents of union entities also criticized the hostility.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

