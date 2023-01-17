A little over a month after the criminal attack against Ciro Gómez Leyva, no one knows who ordered the attack and for what reason they tried to take the life of one of the most renowned journalists in our country.

However, based on the surreptitious criminal impunity in Mexico, the most certain thing is that during Morena’s hegemony in presidential power, no one will know the motive, much less the name of the intellectual authors of the attack against Gómez Leyva; an attempted murder that, therefore, will also go unpunished.

And it is that in the government of López Obrador, critical journalists are persecuted for slogans and the best example of State harassment commissioned to critics of power is the columnist Lourdes Mendoza, slandered, defamed and persecuted by order of the Palace.

Even so, contrary to the impunity that prevails in Ciro’s case, what we do know is that Lourdes not only did not remain silent, but that in the next few hours she will present the book “With Heads Raised, Testimony Against Impunity”, in where she bravely and punctually documents the intricacies of the simulated trial against Emilio Lozoya, whom the journalist sued for non-pecuniary damage.

But as expected, Lozoya never proved the defamation launched against Lourdes -since there is no evidence-, instead the journalist detailed with documents the impunity pact between the former director of Pemex and the Attorney General’s Office; an illegal agreement endorsed from the Palace.

But that is only the beginning of the story.

And it is that, paradoxically, the prologue to the book by Lourdes, “Con la Frente en Alto”, appears under the signature of Ciro Gómez Leyva, who punctually defines it as the effort of a woman, a journalist and a mother to prevent may his name be stained by power.

This is how Gómez Leyva summarizes the prologue to the book by the journalist defamed by Emilio Lozoya: “clear, paragraph by paragraph, the name of a mother and journalist accused without any evidence, but with profuse publicity. She slandered in a depraved, cursed theater ”. (End of quote)

But the persecution against the critics of the regime did not end with the criminal attempt against Ciro and the defamation against Lourdes.

No, just in recent hours, the journalist, Luz Elena Chávez, –author of the bestseller, “El Rey del Cash”–, denounced and documented a persecution against her, ordered by President López Obrador, endorsed by the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, and orchestrated by Ernestina Godoy, the attorney general of Mexico City.

The insane persecution against the author of “El Rey del Cash” is actually a revenge from the highest power, since Luz Elena announced the second part of her successful book of revelations about the culture of the thief president, López Obrador.

The ridiculousness of the issue, which is nothing more than the shame of the vengeful farce of Obrador and Mrs. Sheinbaum against their critics, is that the same Prosecutor in charge of clarifying the attack against Gómez Leyva, is responsible for fabricating allegations against Luz Elena Chavez.

And what does that mean?

Yes, it is clear that the orders to kill, to defame, to slander come from the Palace, but also to prosecute anyone who dares to question that modern mafia called the Fourth Transformation and whose boss is President López Obrador himself.

Yes, that is why the Mexican president earned the title of “tyrant of the year” in 2022.

And it is that it is nothing new that from the Palace attacks against the lives of critics, against their dignity, their name, their integrity and slander and crimes are fabricated against them.

Crimes like the one orchestrated against Ciro Gómez Leyva, slander like the one organized against Lourdes Mendoza and crimes like those fabricated against Luz Elena Chávez.

But it’s not new either. Why?

Because since May 9, 2018, less than two months after the election that made López Obrador president, here I denounce the persecution that was coming against Mexican journalists.

This is what I said on May 9, 2018, in my resignation from Milenio: “Deep down, those who lynched Ricardo Alemán warn all Mexicans what will be the official treatment with critics in a Morena government; whoever dares to disagree will be lynched.

“And surely today there is a party among a sector of the Mexican press for the lynching against Ricrdo Aleman, but those who celebrate should not forget that today’s butchers will be tomorrow’s cattle.

“And today they can press with everything so that Ricardo Alemán is fired from all possible means, but deep down the bosses of Morena go against the fundamental freedoms of all citizens.

“They do not silence Ricardo Alemán –whom they will never silence–; The truth is that López Obrador and his dictatorial gang cancel all liberties and Mexican democracy ”. (End of quote)

Almost five years passed and time, always infallible, revealed a President López Obrador not only a tyrant, but also a dictatorial, criminal and persecutor of critics.

Yes, like it or not, I told you.

to time.