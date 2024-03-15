Rome – “Incitement to hatred is a crime and must be punished”. After Maurizio Sarri's farewell, Ciro Immobile denounces having been “attacked verbally and physically by a group of people” this morning, in front of his 4-year-old son's school, while he accompanied him together with his wife. The attack, underlines Immobile through his press office, is a consequence of “the incitement to hatred” by some press organs and journalists via social media, who with “hateful words” reported “reconstructions not inherent to reality”, attributing it to Sarri. Immobile will file a criminal complaint against those responsible for the “defamation”.

“This morning, Friday 15 March, Ciro Immobile with his wife Jessica and his 4-year-old son Mattia were verbally and physically attacked by a group of people in front of his son's school”, underlines his office in a note printing, the Scarlett Company. “All of this unfortunately following the incitement to hatred carried out and supported by some press media and journalists through their social channels who spread words of hatred towards Ciro Immobile, also reporting reconstructions that are not inherent to reality”. “Following this episode – continues the note – the footballer has instructed his lawyers to act today in criminal proceedings against those responsible for such defamation. Such statements are seriously defamatory and therefore harmful to the athlete's professional and personal image and will be brought to the attention of the relevant magistrate. Incitement to hatred, especially gratuitously, is a crime that must be punished.”