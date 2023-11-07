Ciro Grillo trial, the tears of the girl in the courtroom: “I was paralysed”

Silvia (invented name ed.), the girl who accuses Ciro Grillo, Beppe’s son, and the three Genoese friends Edoardo Capitta, Vittorio Lauria and Francesco Corsiglia, burst into tears during her testimony in the courtroom, at the court of Tempio Pausania, in the trial of the four defendants.

This is the dramatic story given by the girl of what happened on the night of July 16, 2019: “I couldn’t move, I couldn’t pull myself up with my arms or do anything else, I was terrified, I didn’t know what was happening, that is, not you you expect something like this. I had no voice there, it occurred to me to scream, it’s not that it didn’t occur to me, but I couldn’t.”

The young woman said that she was raped for the first time by Francesco Corsiglia. Then, again according to her story, Ciro Grillo, Vittorio Lauria and Edoardo Capitta would have forced her to drink vodka and then to suffer group sexual abuse.

“My body felt like it was anesthetized. I tried to get up, even with my head, then I started seeing black and I fainted. That is, I turned off, I saw black” said the young woman.

In recent months, Roberta, Silvia’s friend who was with her on the night of the rape and who apparently fell asleep on the sofa during the violence, also provided her version of events: “That evening we were neither sober, nor drunk or unable to control ourselves.”

“When I woke up it must have been 12.30/1pm, I got up and went to look for Silvia – Roberta continued – She was in the first room on the right, in the bed, completely naked. I saw her very confused and upset and it didn’t seem like it was due to alcohol because I saw her drunk on a few occasions, but never in that state. I asked her several times what happened and she finally told me ‘they raped me’. Who, I asked her. And she: ‘Everyone’”.