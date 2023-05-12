Tempio Pausania – It will be heard in the courtroom of Tempio Pausania between October and November, Silvia (invented name), the Italian-Norwegian student who reported being the victim of group sexual violence by Ciro Grillo and three of his friends Edoardo Capitta, Vittorio Lauria and Francesco Corsiglia in July 2019 in a villa in Porto Cervo of the family of the founder of the 5 Star Movement. The dates have not yet been defined with certainty: the scheduling of the hearings is still being prepared, but both Silvia and the other girl who reported the violence will be heard in the autumn. This was decided this morning by the judge in the opening phase of the ninth hearing of the trial.

Meanwhile, today, in the court of Tempio Pausania, it is Cinzia Piredda, the psychologist and expert of the Public Prosecutor’s Office was heard in the hearing who retraced the results of her analysis before the judge by analyzing two testimonies by Silvia, one before the carabinieri and one before the magistrate. Antonella Cuccureddu, defense attorney of Francesco Corsiglia, one of the defendants, told La Presse: “The psychologist described the alleged victim as a girl who told very well what she experienced, capable of determining herself but not at the communicative level of clearly his will”. According to what was reported by the lawyer Cuccureddu, who illustrated the advice of the psychologist acquired by the public prosecutor, “the attitudes of the main offended person were revealed, describing them as those of a person capable of recounting the facts, very precise in the description of the facts concerning the day in which the events that the trial deals with occur and it describes a girl who is very interested in what is thought of her and in expressing what she has experienced with many details on those particular moments, but which then fade away for the rest – explains the lawyer Cuccureddu – He then detects a girl who has difficulty expressing a refusal of what is being asked of her”.

According to the civil party lawyer Dario Romano who, together with his colleague Giulia Bongiorno, defends the alleged victim: “From the advice of the psychologist acquired during the investigation it was confirmed that the girl’s story was congruous, that her reactions were also emotional, memory and recall capacity was good and therefore we are satisfied, walking on the path of ascertaining the truth and what our client reported”.

The next hearing is scheduled for May 29 when will the IT consultant be heard.