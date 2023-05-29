Ciro Grillo trial, the expert: “Chats and videos relating to the events of July 2019 deleted from the defendants’ mobile phones”

A new hearing was held today in the trial against Cyrus Grillo hey his friends. In the deposition of the expert information technology of the Prosecutor’s Office Mauro Sanna emerged as in some of the phones of the four defendants, chats and videos relating to the events of July 2019 would have been deleted. The same expert also confirmed that chats and messages were also deleted from the two victims of the violence. The trial against Ciro Grillo, son of the leader of the Five Star Movement, and his three Genoese friends (Francesco Corsiglia, Vittorio Lauria and Edoardo Capitta) is relative to the accusation for a gang rape that allegedly took place in July 2019 in Cala di Volpe on the Costa Smeralda against a student from Milan.



Subscribe to the newsletter

