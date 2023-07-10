Tempio Pausania – As anticipated yesterday through the link of the Teams platform for the video recording of the hearings the trial in which Ciro Grillo and his three friends are accused Genoese – accused of a gang rape against a 21-year-old Italian-Norwegian student which took place in July 2019 in a residence on the Costa Smeralda – has a new judge. Alessandro Cossu has in fact taken the place of his colleague Nicola Bonante who was transferred to Bari, in Puglia.

It is nonetheless about a temporary appointment given that the vice-president of the court Caterina Interlandi asked the CSM to apply to the Bonante hearings. The Superior Council of the Judiciary, however, has yet to pronounce. And so at the moment there is a new judge.

The College of Defense Attorneys he asked, however, at the opening of the hearing that “clarity be clarified on the composition of the judges”. The president has therefore temporarily suspended the hearing to decide how to proceed.