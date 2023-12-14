Tempio Pausania – On one side Silvia – the 21-year-old Italian-Norwegian student who accuses Ciro Grillo, son of the founder of the Five Star Movement, and his three Genoese friends of a gang rape that took place in July 2019 in Sardinia – who says she “was disgusted and disgusted by the questions she was asked”. On the other hand, Antonella Cuccureddu's outburst, the lawyer of one of the defendants who, accused yesterday of sexist questions to the victim, attacks journalists at the entrance to the court. “You will not intimidate me. I will continue to ask questions about the facts of this trial because the code requires it.” She then added that she was “surprised” by the statement of Dario Romano (lawyer who represents Silvia together with her colleague Giulia Bongiorno) who had defined the colleague's cross-examination as “Middle Ages”.

Silvia's deposition resumes amid controversy today in court in Tempio Pausania. The young woman will continue to answer questions of the cross-examination of the defendants' lawyers. It is not yet clear whether the video of the alleged rape will be shown in the courtroom today or whether it will be decided to view it at the next hearing scheduled for the end of January.