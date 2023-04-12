Tempio Pausania – It has been suspended after seven hours of hearing the deposition of Alex CeratoSilvia’s best friend, the Italian-Norwegian student who accuses Ciro Grillo, son of the leader of the Five Star Movement, and his friends – Edoardo Capitta, Vittorio Lauria and Francesco Corsiglia- of a gang rape that took place in July 2019 in a residence in Cala di Volpe owned by the Genoese comedian.

The interrogation will continue on May 12 when the psychologist appointed by the prosecutor Gregorio Capasso will also be heard. Cerato answered the questions of the judges and defense lawyers who pressed him on the two reports made to the judicial police after the alleged rape. On some occasions, especially during the cross-examination of the defense, he did not answer the questions completely, limiting himself to answering with a “I don’t remember”.

A behavior that triggered a sort of warning from the panel of judges presided over by Marco Contu who highlighted his previous depositions to him. But not only. According to what transpires, the witness would also have fallen into contradictions in her memory, defining Silvia as “upset” for what happened on the night of the rape but also “repentant”

During the hearing, another date was also set, that of May 29 when another consultant will be heard. Then another calendar will have to be planned. Considering the obligation to hold a hearing a month, the flood of witness statements and logistical problems for the Genoese lawyers above all in the winter months of reaching Sardinia the one in charge of the son of the leader of the Five Star Movement is likely to be really a snail’s process.

With the first instance sentence that should arrive no earlier than 2024 given that the depositions of the two offended parties are still missing, an unusual circumstance in a trial for sexual violence. In addition, at least another twenty witnesses and the four defendants will have to be heard. In short, the times to arrive at a verdict are likely to be infinite.