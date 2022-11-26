Genoa – “To tell Silvia’s confidences about sexual violence, they offered me paid hosting on television and also free advertising at my surf school. But that’s not all: Giletti offered me the role of testimonial on his talk show to stop gender-based violence”. At trial against Ciro Grillo and his three friends (Vittorio Lauria, Edoardo Capitta and Francesco Corsiglia)accused of a group sexual assault that took place in July 2019 in the residence owned by the comedian and leader of the Five Stars movement in Cala di Volpe in Sardinia, details emerge on the testimony of Marco Gruvosin, listened to for more than three hours by the judges last November 16 in the courtrooms of Tempio Pausania.

Grusovin, a kite surfing teacher, is a friend of the victim who accuses Grillo and his friends. And after hearing from the carabinieri, he had put pen to paper how Silvia had given him intimate confidences about the alleged group sexual violence that took place just that summer in Sardinia (and for which the four Genoese are on trial) and a previous one that took place in 2018, in Norway, where he was allegedly sexually abused by his best friend, student David Enrique Bye Obando which will soon be heard at trial.

Gruvosin in the courtroom confirmed what was recorded by the carabinieri. Highlighting how the stories that Silvia told him were “confused, contradictory to the point of seeming untruthful”.

And yet the surf teacher himself added in front of the judges, to the prosecutor Gregory Capasso and to the pool of defense lawyers (Enrico Grillo, Andrea Vernazza, Gennaro Velle, Ernesto Monteverde, Alessandro Vaccaro, Mariano Mameli and Antonella Cuccureddu) to have suffered strong pressure from the mass media to go on television to tell Silvia’s confidences. “Through a cousin of mine, who is a television author, I received all kinds of offers. From paid hosts, to the free advertising for my kite surf school in Porto Pollo: Giletti also let me know that I could become a sort of testimonial for his talk show to fight gender-based violence”.