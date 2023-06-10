It was a fast and confusing 12 seconds. The clock said 11:10 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, and Ciro Gómez Leyva was driving back home. Half the country had just seen him, like every day from Monday to Friday, present the news of the day on Imagen Televisión. Tecoyotitla street went down with some traffic. It was the week before Christmas, the week of business dinners and last minute shopping. He believes that he tried to overtake the car that was slowing him down. He listened cuetes. Everything happened fast from that moment on. By the time she realized they were shooting at him, she was already upon them. A motorcycle with two people sped up, he got in front. One of them twisted his body: that is the image that the journalist remembers the most, that of a man turned towards him, pointing a gun at his head while the motorcycle lurched. Also that there was a lot of light. A dazzle of pastel colors, white, blue, orange. The motorcycle was left under a lamppost. “Pum, pum, pum, pum”, nine dry shots were embedded in the armored glass of the truck, in the body, in the tires. The motorcycle stumbled.

It wriggled and went at a speed that seemed to me like the special effects of the first movies of Star Wars. Do you remember how ships got lost at a vanishing point?

This is how Gómez Leyva describes it six months later. One of the most popular journalists in the country had just suffered an attack 200 meters from his house south of Mexico City. Now, one afternoon in June, Gómez Leyva remembers him in a quiet, calm, serene voice, sitting in his office in the Imagen Televisión newsroom, a while before presenting the evening newscast.

“Someone tried to kill me.” I don’t know who, I don’t know why. And that night I was lucky.

When he wanted to realize that the second passenger on the motorcycle was opening fire at him, Gómez Leyva ducked. “Lift your head. I returned to see almost 45 degrees to those who shot and I crouched again. It was a reflex action, an elemental survival instinct.”

Ciro Gómez Leyva during an interview for EL PAÍS. Aggi Garduño

Moments later, the motorcycle had disappeared down the street and he had survived the shots without a scratch. He stopped the car. He pulled the phone from him to call for help, but his hands were shaking. “It was chaos, but he touched me and I knew he wasn’t hurt. There was no blood.” He didn’t go home. He recalled that Manlio Fabio Beltrones, a PRI politician and an old friend of his, resides nearby in a gated community with private security. That’s where he headed. “When I entered the private, I knew that he was safe.” Three minutes had not passed since the attack.

four hours of chaos

Beltrones received him at home. Together they called Omar García Harfuch, the capital’s police chief, a survivor, himself, of an attack. At 11:33 p.m., Gómez Leyva spoke to his press officer and asked him to tweet: “At 11:10 p.m., 200 meters from my house, two people on a motorcycle shot at me, apparently with a clear intention to kill me. The armor of my truck that I was driving saved me and I have reported the matter to the authorities. CGL”. To this day, it is still not forgiven that it was badly written. Excellence cannot be missed, not even the night in which a guy shoots you from a motorcycle.

The message was like gasoline. It went viral in a matter of minutes and set fire to social media, newspaper newsrooms, and public conversation. Meanwhile, police officers, relatives of the journalist, the press, representatives of all the city’s Prosecutor’s Offices began to arrive at the Beltrones house, who fought among themselves over which jurisdiction the crime fell. They were chaotic moments in which Gómez Leyva worked by a kind of inertia. He compares it to managing a piece of news that reaches the newsroom at the last minute:

—The newsrooms are like hospital emergency rooms or a soccer team, like a military squad. You have to make quick decisions, often contradictory, difficult, with little information. I was aware of what was happening. And at the same time, you know, I was looking at the phone and looking at the hashtags, the repercussions that this had caused. I didn’t know why it was against me, I didn’t know what was coming. I thought: ‘If this comes from the world of politics, which I don’t think so, then it’s going to be impossible to prove.’

Gómez Leyva does not want to talk much about those hours: he says that he is keeping the exclusive because he is writing a book, or a script, which he hopes to finish by 2025. At four in the morning, he finally retired to his residence. “I left work, like every night, with a box of cookies that the staff because they were the year-end exchanges. And I arrived at my house with an Army”. At seven, despite the recommendations of his friends to take a day off, he was on the radio like every morning.

The Mexican journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva in the audio and monitoring studio of Imagen Noticias. Aggi Garduño

—Three people who understand what public life is, who understand what communication is, told me: ‘Go home and rest. You’re going to be very upset, you don’t know what your downturn is going to be like’. And I told them: ‘Impossible. I have a very good story to tell, I have it quite well documented, better than anyone, in the very first person. And why am I going to give in to the cruelty, the malice, of those who were already inventing things? If there is a program in my life that I cannot miss, it is the one in three hours’. For me it was a very simple decision, it was a journalist’s decision.

Life goes on

“What was going through your head all this time?”

—I am a journalist who for 35 years has worked on the difficult issues of public life in Mexico. I was a street reporter in difficult situations for many years. When I directed Milenio Televisión we had to chronicle the war against crime day by day. Reporters have killed us, reporters have kidnapped us, and we have received threats, extortion, and beatings. But no one had shot me in the head. What is truly new is that they had tried to kill me. In a country that is so violent and so dangerous and where it is so easy to murder, someone made the decision to do it with me. What was going through my head? In the hours and days that followed, an enormous sadness. I wasn’t angry. I wasn’t scared either, but it was a feeling of great sadness that lasted for a long time. An empathy with all the people who are killed in their villages and the next day the arrogant hitmen move through the communities and continue to threaten them. But I also realized, from the first moment, that I had been privileged to experience an episode like this and come out not only alive, but unharmed. The next day something unexpected also came: a demonstration of affection, solidarity, support, practically unanimous.

—And how have these six months been?

—I am 65 years old. I told my loved ones: ‘I’m hardly going to experience a situation that exceeds this in my life.’ And it will be difficult for me to experience a situation as fortuitous as this one again. Somehow my life ended that night. And it ended well: healthy, working, active. I want, from that moment on, to treat myself to a good epilogue of life, the time between the attack and decrepitude. after the elections [presidenciales de 2024]I expect an absolute transformation of my professional life.

There are things, however, that have changed. Gómez Leyva is learning to live with an escort that follows him everywhere, to notify each of his movements, not being able to go to the usual places. “You lose practically all privacy, or at least privacy as you had lived it.” He helps that his two children are older and he lives alone. The psychological sequelae are also present. Like post-traumatic stress, which he had to deal with with a therapist. Although he refuses to see himself as a victim. “If you have seen relatives, children, mothers, the partners of your colleagues, kidnapped or murdered, are you going to live in a professional, existential victimization…? Life goes on and we are in a privileged position in a brutal country.

The journalist and the president

One day before the attack, the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said that listening to journalists Sergio Sarmiento, Carlos Loret de Mola and Ciro Gómez Leyva is “harmful to health” and can cause “a tumor in the brain ”. It was not the first time —nor was it the last— that the president disqualified Gómez Leyva in the morning, the daily press conference where the leader sets the political agenda and attacks his adversaries. “That was a lousy coincidence for him and he was the first to pay. He hashtag #AmloAsesino was in first place for a long time”, concedes the informant.

Gómez Leyva has avoided confrontation with the president. In the hours that followed the attack, his phone did not stop ringing. “You do not know the number of people who wrote to me and who pushed me to accuse López Obrador. It is very profitable and very seductive to say that power wants to kill you, but I don’t have any data today to confirm it. I do have hundreds of data to say that this power has tried to intimidate me, it has tried to reduce me, it has tried to discredit me. But I can’t hold them responsible [del intento de asesinato]. Nor do I exempt them from any blame. I just can’t verify it”, he expands.

The Mexican journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva. Aggi Garduño

López Obrador returned to the charge three days later. Again in the morning, he affirmed that the attack against the presenter could have been part of a larger plot to destabilize his government. A way of capitalizing on the attack after the unfortunate statements that outraged a large part of public opinion. The president’s animosity towards Gómez Leyva began in the summer of 2006. Then, the politician assured —and continues to do so— that Felipe Calderón stole the presidential elections. The journalist denied it in his articles.

“At that time, I became part of the sinister conspiracy of corrupting forces from which I never emerged. When he came to power, he has not let me go for a moment.” Gómez Leyva says that he has suffered “a brutal audit” ordered by the Government from which he emerged unscathed “after many problems.” He also denounces the “incessant harassment” in the morning. “A number of insults, lies, accusations. I think they did not have much information and still do not have it about what happened. There was a lot of nonsense in his speech, because on the one hand he said that he respected me, that they were protecting me and that I was not alone. And then he would spit in my face in the next sentence. I saw a lot of unhinging of the character. When he has referred to you contemptuously on 300 or 400 occasions, the blows hurt less,” he says, although he assures that the attacks he makes from his position of power to Mexican journalists in the most lethal country for the press are “criminally irresponsible ”.

Six months later, the investigation appears to have stalled. No one claimed the attack, no more threats arrived, no clues pointing to a cartel, a businessman damaged by his reports, a corrupt politician. Those who perpetrated the crime were arrested: 16 people were arrested and 12 linked to the process, but nothing is known about the masterminds. Gómez Leyva has a thousand theories and conjectures about what could have happened that night, why him, but for the moment, the facts have not come to support any. And meanwhile, life goes on between newsrooms and breaking news. The epilogue of the journalist who survived.

