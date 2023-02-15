CDMX.- Two months after attack against Ciro Gómez Leyvathe journalist claimed the fhigh progress in the investigations, since he continues without knowing anything about the masterminds of the crime.

In his newscast on Radio FormulaGómez Leyva stressed that he ignores “who gave the order” of the assassination attempt he suffered on December 15, 2022, and despite the arrest of the material authors and the apparent urgency of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), there are no advances in the investigation.

“They would be the ones in charge of the execution, but who gave them the order? We don’t know, two months away, we don’t know. There is 12 detaineesthey have been detained for more than a month,” said the journalist.

Along these lines, Ciro Gómez accused AMLO of having ignored the case, despite the urgency he initially showed to clarify the facts and the context of violence against journalists in Mexico.

“President López Obrador as if he washed his hands, which is what this government does: they kill a journalist and say, but there are already detainees (…) and then not much more is known,” he reproached.

The journalist also assured that his lawyers have had difficulties accessing research folders and documents about the case that they should have.

“Not only do they have no information, which is a large law firm, with a lot of experience in litigation and criminal cases, but they struggle to obtain the documents, and they struggle like any other battle,” he said.

On January 18, five of the 12 detainees for the attack against the journalist were linked to the process, but not for the crime of attempted homicide, while their lawyer, David Hernández, assures that until now they have not been called to testify about the case as witnesses or as defendants.

He explained that the alleged criminals have only been prosecuted for the crimes of bribery, against health and possession of weapons for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces, for which they were arrested in flagrante.

