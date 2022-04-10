According to the PDT pre-candidate, the customs agenda favors the re-election of Jair Bolsonaro

The PDT pre-candidate for the presidency, Ciro Gomescalled “nonsense” the speech of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) regarding abortion. According to the pedetista, this agenda helps the reelection of the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“Our people are cryptoreactionary, increasingly neo-Pentecostal and deeply Christian in terms of customs. So, think if a politician has the right to meddle in my family to tell me how I should treat my gay son?”, he said in an interview with Brazil Conferencean event promoted annually since 2015 by Brazilian students from the Boston area, in the USA, a place known for receiving illegal Latino immigrants, especially from Brazil, for decades.

Despite being in a North American city, most of the panels are with Brazilians speaking in Portuguese on stage and an audience composed mostly of people from Brazil, as if it were at a conference held in São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro.