12/30/2023 – 15:18

Former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) stated in an interview with GloboNews this Friday, the 29th, that he will “hardly” contest elections again. In 2022, the Pedestrian had his worst performance in a campaign for the Presidency of the Republic, when he obtained just 3% of the votes and came in 4th place. Ciro criticized the movement to make him give up running in the last elections.

“I was given up. It’s not really that I gave up, no,” she said. “When I came out of a difficult, almost impossible election, with 12% (of the votes), I thought I had no right to abandon that expression. When that happened (2022 elections), the way it happened, I felt asphyxiated by those for whom I fought my whole life. I felt again and again: I'm doing this alone. In the name of what?”

In the last elections, supporters of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and artists such as Caetano Veloso and Alinne Moraes ran a campaign to take votes from Ciro, called #tiragomes. The objective was to encourage useful votes for the PT member to defeat former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Ciro at the time called the movement “electoral terrorism”.

Speaking to GloboNews, Ciro criticized artists who support Lula despite concessions made to Congress. The former governor repeatedly cited the parliamentary amendments released by the government as an example of federal management failures. In view of this, the man from Ceará stated that he lost “belief and enthusiasm in Brazilian electoral language”.

“What caused me embarrassment and made me lose the desire to contest my ideas electorally are the mediations”, he stated. “How am I going to explain this (his government ideas) to the people if I don't have a group of people equipped with the privilege of being artists, intellectuals, scientists, student leaders, union leaders? All these people are clapping for the destruction of my country, for the rotting of the Republic. Cynicism has lost its modesty. They say: Congress is like that.”

Ciro criticized Lula for, according to him, worsening the “rotten, corrupt, physiological and clientelistic relationship” with Congress. In August, the PT member became the president who released the most parliamentary amendments in a single month. For the former governor, this is a sign that negotiations with deputies and senators continue in the same way as they did with Bolsonaro, when the secret budget scheme was revealed. “Meanwhile, our elite, in a cynical way, says: if not like this, how would it be done?”, asked Ciro, proposing the adoption of plebiscites to resolve disputes between the Executive and Legislative branches.

The former minister said he believes that the money that parliamentarians earn from amendments ends with equality in the political dispute. “A young person, a serious person, is no longer elected in the country. Are we teaching young people that this is how politics is?”, he criticized.

The Ceará native was a presidential candidate four times. In 1998 and 2002, according to the PPS, he reached 10.9% and 11.9% of the votes. In 2018, with the PDT, he reached 12.4% of the electorate. In the last dispute, he was behind Lula, Bolsonaro and Simone Tebet (MDB). “I am successful in politics, I just couldn't become president of the country. God didn't want it”, said Ciro in the interview. After stating that he would “hardly” enter into disputes again, he reaffirmed: “I will continue fighting, but I don’t want to contest elections anymore.”

Ciro criticizes Lula's government and says that Brazil is in 'frank decadence'

The former governor of Ceará criticized the federal government's actions in different areas, from the economy to the environment, including security, education and technology. For him, Lula “lost his pulse a long time ago” and the country has been in “clear decadence” for years. Ciro said he believes that public policies have not changed much since the last administration.

“It is much better to criticize a government like Lula’s, than a government like Bolsonaro’s,” he stated. “But are we going to stay tied to this deadly anchor? Instead of comparing things with the past, I compare them with the promise that was made, which is very far from being fulfilled, and with the objective conditions for doing things differently, which I know it could be.”

Another area of ​​government activity criticized by Ciro was foreign policy. For him, Brazil should turn its attention to resolving conflicts and tensions in Latin America. “Lula is seeking to be a pop star, an international celebrity, speaking nonsense on complicated and complex foreign issues,” he said. “I went to the European Parliament and what I heard forced me to defend Lula, because of so much nonsense he said. Lula only cares about peace where the press is looking.”

Gomes brothers in dispute

The former minister did not mention the fight with his brother, Cid Gomes, in the interview. The senator must leave the PDT to join the PSB, owned by vice-president Geraldo Alckmin, an acronym he has been part of for eight years, when he was elected and re-elected to the government of Ceará, in 2006 and 2010. In October this year, Cid Gomes threatened to leave the PDT after a heated meeting that featured arguments and exchanges of insults between him and Ciro.