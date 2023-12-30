Candidate for President in 2022 stated that he felt “asphyxiated” by his allies; came 4th in the last election

The former presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT-CE) stated on Friday (Dec 29, 2023) that it is unlikely that he will contest the next elections again. According to the politician, he felt “asphyxiated” by his allies in the last election, in 2022. “I was given up. It’s not good that I gave up”said Ciro in an interview with GloboNews. In the last presidential election, the then candidate recorded his worst performance of the 4 times he ran, when got only 3.04% of the votes and came in 4th place. The former minister and former governor of Ceará also criticized the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and said that the head of the Executive “lost his pulse a long time ago”.