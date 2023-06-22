Estadão Contenti

06/22/2023

Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) may lose political rights and be ineligible for eight years if he is convicted by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) this Thursday, 22, due to a lawsuit filed by the PDT, of the former candidate for president Ciro Gomes. The Court will decide whether the former representative used the position and structure of the government to spread false news about the electoral process and to campaign in a meeting with foreign ambassadors in July 2022, while he was still president.

The PDT maintains that Bolsonaro spread an “arsenal of untruths” with the aim of benefiting electorally during the meeting. The lawsuit cites three reasons for condemning the former president: abuse of political power, abuse of power in the use of the media and prohibited conduct for public agents in electoral campaigns.

“It is undeniable that Mr. Jair Messias Bolsonaro took advantage of the event to disseminate the recording of the speech for electoral purposes, inseparable from the 2022 election. This is because the attack on the Electoral Justice and the electronic voting system is part of his campaign strategy electoral system, so that there is a clear dissemination of abusive acts to the detriment of the integrity of the electoral system, through fake news, which is embodied in an extremely serious fact, capable of being investigated in the context of this electoral judicial investigation action”, argues the PDT.

According to lawyer Walber de Moura Agra, one of the authors of the action, the statements made by the then president at the meeting with the ambassadors did not consist of an isolated episode. For him, Bolsonaro maintained a repeated behavior of discrediting the electoral system during the period in the Presidency of the Republic.

“It was clear that there was use of TV Brasil, pressure on public officials, the dissemination of informational disorder and use of public assets. In addition to the meeting, a series of events corroborate everything the process is saying. It was something systematic, structural and repeated to undermine institutions and democracy,” said Agra to Estadão.

The party lists eleven statements and attacks against the Electoral Justice and the president’s electronic voting system during the meeting that, according to the lawsuit, constitute electoral discourse:

– The ballot boxes automatically completed the PT vote in the 2018 election

– Brazilian ballot boxes do not have systems that allow auditing

– It is not possible to follow the counting of votes

– The investigation investigating an invasion of the TSE system in 2018 was not confidential

– The counting of votes is carried out by a third-party company

– The TSE did not accept suggestions from the Armed Forces to improve the security of the electoral process

– The TSE announced that the 2018 results may have been changed

– The electronic ballot boxes without printing the vote are only used in two countries besides Brazil

– International observers have nothing to do in Brazil because the vote count is not public

– A hacker had access to TSE systems, including thousands of source codes and a password of a TSE minister

– The Federal Police asked for the chronological records of access to the TSE computer system, but seven months later the Court asserted that they were erased

To the ambassadors, Bolsonaro claimed that everything that was presented was documented. However, he only presented a compilation of statements by ministers and excerpts outside the context of the PF investigation. “What I want most on the occasion of elections is transparency. We want the winner of the elections to be the one who was voted for,” said Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro’s lawyers claim that the event was part of the official agenda of the then President of the Republic, previously informed to the public, and that the bad faith of certain sectors of the press led the coverage of the meeting to treat “a proposal to improve the democratic process as a if it were a direct attack on democracy”. According to the defense, the event was actually “an invitation to continued public dialogue for the permanent and progressive improvement of the electoral system and republican institutions”.

Electoral legislation prohibits the use of the public machine and government structure to the benefit of candidates seeking re-election. The abuse of political power occurs precisely when a candidate uses office to try to improperly influence voters’ preferences.

“Mr. Jair Messias Bolsonaro, taking advantage of his functional status, held a meeting with the ambassadors of foreign countries residing in Brazil to talk about this year’s elections, specifically to attack the integrity of the electoral process with fake news”, says the PDT.

Bolsonaro’s meeting with the ambassadors was widely publicized at the time, including by the federal government’s official media. The meeting was broadcast by TV Brazil and made available on the state’s website.

The PDT argues that the then president committed abuse of power in the misuse of the media by promoting “an imbalance of forces resulting from the massive exposure of a candidate in the media to the detriment of others, in a way that is apt to compromise normality and legitimacy of the claim”.

Inclusion of coup draft

During the process, the PDT also asked for the inclusion of the coup draft seized by the Federal Police at the home of former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres, who was arrested in the investigation into acts of vandalism at Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brasília. The draft provided for an intervention in the TSE, led by Bolsonaro with support from the Ministry of Defense, to annul the election result.

“It does not mean a modification of the process. It’s not a new fact. The draft of the coup is not a thesis, it is a document. It is not apocryphal. It consists of evidence and the court itself understood it that way,” explained Agra, a lawyer for the PDT.























