SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The PDT pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Ciro Gomes, was the target of search and seizure warrants carried out by the Federal Police this Wednesday for alleged irregularities in the works of Arena Castelão, a stadium located in Fortaleza and used in the 2014 World Cup, and reacted on social media by accusing President Jair Bolsonaro of creating a “police state”.

“Until this morning, I imagined that we lived, despite all the imperfections, in a democratic country. But after the Federal Police subordinated to Bolsonaro, with an abusive search and seizure warrant, came to my house, I have no doubt that Bolsonaro has transformed Brazil into a police state that hides under a false cover of legality”, wrote Ciro in Twitter.

According to an article in Veja magazine, senator Cid Gomes (PDT-CE), brother of Ciro, was also the target of search and seizure warrants determined by the Justice and carried out by the Federal Police.

“I have no connection with the alleged facts found. I did not hold any public office related to them. I never had any kind of contact with the whistleblowers. What, by the way, the whistleblower himself recognizes when he says that he NEVER found me”, continued Ciro in his Twitter post.

“I have no doubt that this action so late and unreasonable has the clear objective of trying to harm my pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic”, said the candidate.

The presidential candidate also promised to prosecute those responsible for what he called “attacks”.

“This story will not stay like that. I go to the ultimate legal consequences to prosecute those who try to attack me. My enemies have never intimidated me and will never intimidate me.”

An IPEC poll on next year’s presidential election showed Ciro in fourth place in the electorate’s preference, far removed from former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who leads by far, and Bolsonaro, who appears isolated in second place. The third place, technically tied with Ciro, is the former judge and former minister Sergio Moro.

Wanted, the Federal Public Ministry in Ceará and the Federal Police did not respond to requests for comments on the investigations involving the Castelão works and the action on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simões)

