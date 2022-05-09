The pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PDT, Ciro Gomes, said this Monday (May 9, 2022) that he was diagnosed with covid-19. the pedestrian stated on his Twitter profile that he has mild symptoms of the disease.

Ciro said that he will cancel his pre-campaign commitments for the next few days, but that he must continue recording, from home, the programs for his YouTube channel, such as the live “Ciro Games”. Still in the message, he recommended that everyone who had contact with him should be tested for the disease.

This is the 2nd time the politician has been diagnosed with covid-19. In October 2020, Ciro reported that he had mild symptoms of the disease. In a note posted on social media, the pedestrian reported that he complied with all the protocols required by the health authorities.