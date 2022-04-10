The pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PDT, Ciro Gomes, said that the economic model adopted by former presidents Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB), Lula (PT), Dilma Roussef (PT), Michel Temer (MDB) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is the same. “Whatever the rhetoric, it’s the same economic model: floating exchange rates, inflation targeting. Who tried was FHC. The policy of Lula, Dilma, Temer and Bolsonaro was the same, aggravated by a theoretical excrescence that is the spending ceiling with constitutional status and a frozen age of 20 years, as if it were a method of guaranteeing fiscal sanity”, criticized Gomes a little while ago, during Saturday the 8th Brazil Conference, an event organized by the Brazilian student community in Boston (USA) and broadcast by Estadão.

Ciro also stated that these governments used the same model of political governance. “Bolsonaro is affiliated with the party of Valdemar Costa Neto (PL) who happens to be the guy that Lula gave the DNIT, was convicted and imprisoned for the monthly allowance. Roberto Jefferson, who is under house arrest and defends Bolsonaro, was at the Correios in the Lula government,” he said.

In Ciro’s assessment, Brazil is currently experiencing the “most serious social and economic crisis in its history”. “Brazil failed to design an economic and social development plan. It is Brazil’s economic and political governance model that brings crisis,” he said.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat