He says that he no longer represents “a current of opinion” and that he no longer wants to be running for public office at the moment

the former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) said on Friday (May 12, 2023) that he should no longer run for public office. When talking about the result of the 2022 elections, the pedetista said that something is wrong with him and not with the people.

“From a certain limit, you have to have humility. I don’t represent a current of opinion anymore”, said Ciro during a lecture at the University of Lisbon, in Portugal. “Something is wrong with me, not the people”.

Ciro also criticized the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the former president and Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who, according to him, consider the population a “object”.

“I gave the Brazilian people my life, so I find another way, that I will die in militancy. I’ll find another way, I don’t know“, he said. “I’m going to be active, but candidate, at this moment, I wouldn’t want to be no more.”

Ciro Gomes was the PDT candidate for the Presidency in 4 elections. In 2022, he ended the election with his worst result in a presidential race. He ranked 4th, with 3.04% of the valid votes, that is, 3,599,287 votes – below what he achieved in 1998, 2002 and 2018.

It was the first time that the former governor of Ceará did not finish a presidential election as the most voted candidate in the state where he built his political career. There, he had 369,222 votes, behind Lula, with 3,578,355 votes, and Bolsonaro, with 1,377,827 votes, in the 1st round.

At the end of the 2nd round, Lula was elected with 50.90% of the votes, in the direct dispute against Bolsonaro.

Still during the election year, in July 2022, Ciro signaled that he would leave his political career if he did not win the election to the Planalto Palace. At the time, the former minister and former governor of Ceará said that, in case of defeat at the polls, he would “put the viola in the bag”.

“I’m going to die fighting for Brazil, it’s the love of my life, it’s my passion, it’s my vocation. But I have to realize that [ser] 4 times candidate [a presidente da República] and not be chosen… Maybe that’s not my destiny”, said in 2022.

In the final stretch of the 2018 campaign, when he also ran for President, Ciro had already stated that he would run in his last election that year. However, he re-entered his name in the dispute 4 years later.