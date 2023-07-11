“O Brasil unveiled” will have political and economic analyses; Subscription starts at R$ 20.00 per month

Former governor of Ceará and former presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) announced, this Monday (July 10, 2023), the launch of the newsletter “O Brasil Desvendado”. With weekly content, access will be exclusive to subscribers. The monthly subscription fee is BRL 20.00 and the annual fee is BRL 200.00.

The publication will always be sent on Sundays, starting on the 16th of July.

Since his defeat in the presidential elections in 2022, Ciro has withdrawn from the national political debate. In May, he even said that he ruled out future candidacies for public office.

Now, with the weekly publication, he inserts himself again, expressing his opinions to subscribers. In a video released on his Twitter profile, he says he is “back to the beat”.

The content offered by Ciro will be about the country’s political and economic conjunctures. The pedetista affirms that they are matters “very manipulated” and that the differential of the newsletter will be the analysis “out of the publicity, out of the crowd”.

“Is it true that Brazil is growing? What types of statistics are these? What effect will tax reform have on the lives of each of us? Anyway, all the subjects of economy and politics that, you know, are very manipulated in Brazil”he said.

A few hours after the release on the social network, Ciro made a warning that the newsletter’s website was facing instability due to the large number of subscriptions. To the Power360, Ciro’s advisory reported that it still does not have information on the number of subscribers so far.

In addition to receiving opinion texts and notes, the monthly fee also allows subscribers to send questions and participate in live debates with Ciro Gomes.

