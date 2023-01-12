More attacks: journalists from Acapulco and Chilpancingo have disappeared since Saturday.

Of the attack against Ciro Gómez Leyva, it is already known that six men and five women from a gang of thugs and drug dealers that operates in several capital city halls and the State of Mexico They were arrested and that five or six of them had direct participation in the attack.

For the impacts, the hitman is a precision shooter so skilful that, with Ciro’s truck and the motorcycle on which he was moving, he hit two shots that hit the wicket but were well aimed at his target’s head and another firing backwards in the pass-and-run, also accurate but exploding in the windshield.

Nevertheless, the criminal group seems half-baked because he did not have the intelligence to find out before the vehicle that Ciro was driving was impenetrable.

As the investigation is underway, the following remains to be known:

a) the motive for the attack,

b) if what appears to be a mini gang had the initiative to assassinate the journalist, and

c) if the criminals were hired by a more powerful organization or by someone who knows what they do and whose identity must be discovered.

The report by the secretary of security, the prosecutor and the head of government with the evidence that led to the search of twelve homes and the arrests is consistent and credible. Nothing suggests the invention of anything and confidence is reinforced that the exact motivation and intellectual authorship of the attack will be known.

Although it is logical that different institutions and levels of government worked in coordination for these first important results, the greatest credit goes to the efficient Omar García Harfuch, head of the corporation that Claudia Sheinbaum, justifiably, called the best police in the country.

Unfortunately, in the states there are chili, sweet and butter; some at the service of criminals, others exposed to their troops being killed, or where they don’t even exist.

The worst can do nothing in vast regions dominated by criminal groups, not even in capitals as important as Culiacán.

Entire populations that make up the social base of crime, such as in the Jesús María neighborhood, where Ovidio Guzmán had his sanctuary and was recaptured, demand and obtain from the government a commitment that the Army abandon its territory so that the complacent state police take over. asshole against crime.

We recommend you read:

Much worse are the police in the Tierra Caliente region (geographically from Colima and Jalisco, crossing Michoacán, Guerrero, Edomex and Morelos), where Fernando Moreno Villegas and Alan García Aguilar appeared on video on January 7, barefoot, chained by hands and feet, reading that they are paying for what the Escenario Calentano portal has spread about the gang that kidnapped them, while another of their colleagues, Jesús Pintor Alegre, is missing.

The three are from Acapulco and Chilpancingo, Guerrero, municipalities and entity that are poorly governed…