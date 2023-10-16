Ciro Di Maio television host and actor, is once again involved in a trial linked to drug trafficking . The accusation this time concerns the importation of three litres of a narcotic substance also known as the “date rape drug”. The purchase was made from China, with payment made via Bitcoin . The fact emerged during the investigations conducted by the Financial Police of Malpensa, which led the deputy prosecutor of Milan, Baj Macario, to request a immediate judgment for Di Maio . It’s not the first time the TV host has found himself in trouble for drug-related crimes.

flagrant crime

—

It all happened when the courier delivered the package to the recipient at a house in Milan: a shipment “controlled” by yellow flames containing approximately 3 liters of Gbl, a substance known as the “date rape drug.” The importer was then placed in preventive custody under house arrest, but was subsequently released at the end of the legal terms. During the operation, the financiers carried out a house searchdiscovering further quantities of Gbl, cocaine and mephedrone. According to the prosecution, reports RepublicCiro Di Maio would have been involved in the use or transfer of the substance, sending it also to other destinations via unsuspecting couriers. To ensure greater traceability and security, the bottles were paid for via electronic currency, while the labels indicated that the contents were silicone. During the validation of the arrest before the investigating judge, Di Maio chose not to answer the questions. However, she released a spontaneous statement in which she claimed that the drugs were seized intended for “personal use” and that he had never given it to others. The same defensive line adopted following the arrest on 24 August 2021, which was followed by a reduced sentence of one year and 4 months, with general mitigating circumstances, and a fine of 3,800 euros.