The presidential candidate for the PDT, Ciro Gomesdefended the administration of “central prices” of the Brazilian economy as a way of making the national industry competitive abroad.

“Central prices have to be managed in a scientific way to stimulate the systemic competitiveness of the Brazilian entrepreneur“, said Ciro in an interview with the Brazil Conferencean event promoted annually since 2015 by Brazilian students from the Boston area, in the USA, a place known for receiving illegal Latino immigrants, especially from Brazil, for decades.

Despite being in a North American city, the meeting always receives a majority Brazilian audience, as if it were a conference held in São Paulo or Rio.

According to former finance minister Itamar Franco, it is necessary to implement a fiscal policy that generates surpluses. He criticized, however, the way the government of Michel Temer (MDB) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) dealt with the topic.

“Managing interest rate is the 1st task. [A economia] it will not be healthy if it does not have a fiscal equation over time. And you can’t just look at the budget expense“, he stated. He criticized the spending cap and did not say how he would manage the deficit in public accounts.

Ciro also defended the taxation of corporate profits and dividends. According to him, it is a way to make the Income Tax more progressive. He said that Brazil has the “worst” tax collection all over the world.

“Why not charge on profits and dividends? It can be 1% to 1.5% on large estates“, he said, as an example.

According to Ciro, there is no need to change the focus assumed in the 1950s for the national industry, to replace imports with local production. He cited the chemical and drug industries that, according to him, import products whose patents have already expired. “It’s simple, it’s a copy and paste of the formula“, he stated.

“Why can’t Brazil have an import substitution dynamic? It is the substance of the Americans’ conflict with the Chinese“, he said.

Ciro also stated that, if elected, he would propose a large set of reforms and, for “don’t stay in the hands of the Center“, would make plebiscites.

“We would vote by plebiscite and referendums where deadlocks persist. With that, I leave the Centão that goes from red to blue and to green and yellow“, he said, saying that the group that today supports the government of Jair Bolsonaro was part of the base of PT governments. For the current president, he used the colors green and yellow as a metaphor, in addition to red for PT members and blue for toucans.

When asked if he intends to bring up a version “peace and love” of himself, Ciro denied. The question was asked by actor Antonio Tabet, who cited the letter to the Brazilian people, which guided the election of Squid in 2002, and the construction of the “super ministers” by Bolsonaro during the campaign to soften the image of the then candidates in front of the electorate.

Ciro resorted to English to counter: “never”, he said. In Portuguese, it means “Never“. He then mentioned Sergio Moro’s visit to the same event on Saturday (Apr.9, 2022) without mentioning his name. He stated that if he saw him, he would say: “you are a thug“.

For Ciro, Moro misrepresented the judiciary to do politics and then entered the government that he would have helped to elect as a minister. It was Moro’s decision that led to Lula’s arrest. The former judge was Minister of Justice of Jair Bolsonaro.