Value is higher than declared in 2018; vice on the pedetista plate, Ana Paula Matos, says she has R$1.2 million in goods

The PDT presidential candidate, Ciro Gomes, declared assets of R$ 3,039,761.97 to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The value is higher than that reported in 2018.

In the formalization of his candidacy to the Planalto, on Monday (8.Aug.2022), Ciro said he owned two houses, worth R$300,000 and R$160,000; 2 apartments, for R$ 687 thousand and R$ 381 thousand; and 2 cars, for R$105,000 and R$85,000; in addition to a credit arising from the sale (amount receivable per asset sold) in the range of R$ 1 million, among other smaller amounts.

In the last presidential elections, Ciro declared a net worth of R$ 1.7 million. Today, the amount adjusted for inflation corresponds to approximately R$ 2.2 million.

The vice-presidential candidate on the ticket with Ciro, Ana Paula Matos (PDT), declared an equity of R$1,207,912.22. His most valuable assets are: 1 apartment worth R$ 991 thousand; and 2 cars, for R$93,000 and R$94,000.

Until this Tuesday morning (Aug 9), the TSE had received 8 requests for registrations from candidates for the presidency. The deadline is August 15th. The Court must rule on applications by September 12.