Yesterday marked six months since the attack on journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva and… nothing is known about the mastermind(s) of the attempted crime. Yes, six months after the start of an investigation ordered by the highest federal authority and carried out by the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office and… nothing that announces justice. Six months since López Obrador himself and the former head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, promised to do justice and… nothing comes of justice. Six months in which 18 alleged perpetrators have been arrested; 12 of them have been linked to the process; time in which the murder of an alleged culprit has occurred; in which 4 so-called innocents have been released and… nothing to explain who and why attacked the journalist.

Six months of impunity and complicity since nobody cares.

Six months that make what I said here from day one more evident than ever; that no one will clarify the attack against the journalist, because there are many indications that it was a “State attack.” Ciro Gómez Leyva even wrote on his networks that after six months: “… I think that the @ Prosecutor’s Office CDMX is not interested in finding the author or masterminds. Overwork, disability, complicity?

Indeed, everything indicates that the federal and CDMX governments cover up the masterminds. And it is that attack against Gómez Leyva is not and cannot be another crime against Mexican journalists.

It cannot go unpunished because its impunity confirms that López Obrador’s government is a “journalist-killing” government.

But the alleged complicity is not new either.

Hours after the attack, in the Al Tiempo column, on December 17, 2022 –which the digital newspaper “Contrapeso Ciudadano” was disseminated for years–, entitled: “Why kill journalists; who, for what?”, I pointed out that nothing would be resolved about the attack on Gómez Leyva

This is how I said it: “The question raised above synthesizes one of the basic premises of journalism; seek answers to everything that is of general interest.

“Response, for example, to the growing number of journalists killed in Mexico and, in particular, to the attempted crime committed against Ciro Gómez Leyva. That’s why we start at the beginning.

“1.- Why are the largest number of journalists in the world murdered in Mexico?

“The answer is elementary; because in Mexico the “matajournalistas” can end the lives of the informers with impunity.

“Because in Mexico nobody investigates anything about the murder of a journalist and because nobody in the Mexican State cares about punishing those materially and intellectually responsible for the death of a journalist.

“For this reason, in Mexico the social barbarity of killing journalists reaches the “category” of “national sport”; because there is total impunity for those responsible; be material, be intellectual authors.

“And it is that the true journalists; Critics and those who investigate, denounce and question the transactions and failures of López Obrador’s management are seen as a nuisance by the president himself who, on a daily basis, defames, slanders, stigmatizes and points out.

“Yes, from Palacio, Obrador encourages the crime of journalists, while his government does nothing to clarify the crimes of informers; crimes that reach the scandalous figure of 64 deaths in four years.

“In this way the perfect circle of “cause and effect” is closed.

“2.- Who orders the killing of a journalist?

“Here we must deal with the intellectual authors, since the butchers for hire, those who pull the trigger to kill, are just that; paid thugs.

“First we must know that journalists who make news and opinion are just as uncomfortable for politicians, businessmen, rulers and mafia bosses who see journalistic work as a danger to the “stability” of “their dirty businesses”; their trades “cochupos” and robberies.

“For this reason, it should not be ruled out that politicians, legislators, businessmen, rulers and mafia bosses are behind the crime against journalists.

“3.- Why kill a Mexican journalist?

“As is clear, the murder of a journalist or an opponent is an act that is not only reprehensible but also typical of a society trapped by barbarism.

“It is an atrocity typical of democratic failure and a spiral of violence and ungovernability. However, behind the attack against the journalist it is possible to find more than one motivation.

“First, and most evident, that the masterminds of the attack against Gómez Leyva –who paid to kill him- tried to silence a journalist who was uncomfortable for the presidential power.

“And it is that everything confirms that it was a direct attack; ordered, designed and executed by professionals to kill for.

“That’s why we go back to the beginning.

“Who tried to kill Ciro Gómez Leyva? We don’t know, few do, but no hypothesis is ruled out, even that of a State crime ordered by López Obrador himself. (End of quote)

I returned to the subject a day later, in the Political Itinerary of December 18, 2018, entitled: “Who does a dead journalist serve?”

This is how I explained it: “journalism, in general, but especially the genres of news, reportage and opinion, are not only the clearest expression of the social antibodies capable of exhibiting all social diseases in the public eye but, at the same time, are a threat to those who benefit from a sick society.

“We are referring to social illnesses such as corruption, official inefficiency, abuse of power, trade, “cochupo” and, above all, violence and organized crime.

“But the problem is even greater when the Mexican government today, that of López Obrador, maintains a clear alliance with criminal groups to which it provides total impunity; groups that encourage the trend kill journalists.

“But the true paradox of the “journalist killer” phenomenon has its origin precisely in presidential power; it comes from the government itself and from the president himself. Because?

“And it is that every day, in a bullying, offensive, slanderous and defamatory way, President Obrador points his flaming finger at this or that critical journalist; about this or that media company and about this or that research work that exposes the intricacies of his failed government; that he points to the thieves in power and they show before the public eye the imposture called Fourth Transformation. (End of quote)

In the end, the government of López Obrador is the kingdom of impunity and complicity; Impunity and complicity that overlap 150 thousand violent deaths, which causes one person to disappear every day in Mexico and which has caused the death of almost 70 journalists so far this six-year term.

Of course, in addition to the attack on Círo Gómez Leyva.

In other words, we are experiencing the failure of the State and the surrender of the plaza to criminal gangs.

