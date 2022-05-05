The pre-candidates for the presidency made publications on social networks in honor of the saga of George Lucas

The presidential candidates João Doria (PSDB) and Ciro Gomes (PDT) also went to social networks this Wednesday (May 4, 2022), in Star Wars Day, honor the saga of George Lucas. The pedestrian recalled that the date coincided with the deadline to withdraw or regularize the voter registration. The toucan made a montage with the movie poster A new hope.

Earlier, the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) also participated in the celebration. The PT published a photo in which he appears holding a lightsaber, like that of the Jedi masters of the franchise. “May the force be with Brazil”, wrote in the caption, in reference to the famous phrase “may the force be with you”.

Here is the post by Ciro Gomes:

Here is João Doria’s post:

Actor Mark Hamill, who plays the character Luke Skywalker in the franchise, joined the campaign to call on young Brazilians to take the voter registration. This Wednesday, he responded to a publication by Lula wishing “all the best for the noble mission” of the PT. Shortly afterwards, the former president thanked him and stated that “a new hope is coming”.

Several artists have demanded that teenagers regularize the documentation to vote in this year’s elections. The deadline for issuing the voter registration card is this Wednesday, at 11:59 pm. Document registration is mandatory from the age of 18, but 16-year-olds can already vote if they wish.

