Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are going to work together once again. His next film will be titled ‘Circus’. The story of the film will be based on William Shakespeare’s classic play ‘The Comedy of Errors’. Shooting of the film will begin in Mumbai, Ooty and Goa from next month. The film will be released in the winter of next year. Rohit Shetty will produce and direct the film.

Rohit Shetty announced this film a few days ago and has got a photoshoot done for it. Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and Bhushan Kumar are seen in this photo shoot. According to the information received, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez will be in the lead role of the film. Apart from these, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirji, Vijay Patkar Sulabha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjit, Ashwani Kalsekar and Murali Sharma will also be in important roles.

Watch Rohit Shetty and Ranveer’s photoshoot here

ROHIT SHETTY – BHUSHAN KUMAR COLLABORATE … #Cirkus marks the first collaboration of #RohitShetty and #BhushanKumar… Stars #RanveerSingh in his first double role … will be shot in #Mumbai, #Ooty and #Goa… TSeries and Reliance Entertainment presentation. pic.twitter.com/mThhPD8pPc – taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) October 19, 2020

Double roll for the first time

Along with Rohit Shetty, ‘Circus’ is also co-produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing double role in the film. This is the first time Ranveer will do a double role in a film. For the first time, Bhushan Kumar and Rohit Shetty are also working together.

Worked for the third time with Rohit Shetty

Please tell that Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh are going to work together for the third time. Earlier, Ranveer Singh appeared in the lead role in Rohit Shetty’s film ‘Simba’. After this, Ranveer has done a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s film ‘Suryavanshi’. ‘Suryavanshi’ stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film was to be released in March, but could not be released due to the corona virus epidemic.

