“Today's meeting was on an important topic such as health. The central topic was what normally goes under the heading of the value of the drug: in reality it is important to talk about the value of health. What is done is essentially important to protect health, giving greater well-being, allowing people to live well, live for a long time and above all continue to work, to be able to do things while trying to minimize the problems that then impact on healthcare spending”. Thus Giuseppe Cirino, president of the Company of Pharmacology (Sif) on the occasion of the “Europa in Salute” event organized by Lilly in Rome.