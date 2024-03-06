“More than talking about the value of the drug, where a price negotiation appears clear, there is a need to talk about the value of health. The 'drug system' must take into account a panorama that acts in the interest of the patient, of his health and his well-being. A system, that of medicines, which must allow citizens to live well, long and healthy”. This was said by Giuseppe Cirino, president of the Italian Society of Pharmacology (Sif), in his speech on the occasion of the 'Healthy Europe' event. Challenges and opportunities for the future', held in Rome at Spazio Europa, headquarters of the Italian representation of the European Parliament and the European Commission, in the same building where the new Lilly institutional offices were inaugurated.