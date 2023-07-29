Cirinnà changes life and presents its rural restaurant in Capalbio

“My life is now here at the farm. In November I moved to TuscanyI moved my residence. I produce wine, oil, preserves, jams, tomatoes. Not since now, I’ve been doing it for over twenty years, it was 2002 when my husband Esterino Montino and I created CapalBio. What you see here is our rural restaurant. The most beautiful thing I learned from the Aymara indigenous people in the Andes: the land cannot be owned”. So Monica Cirinnà, former MP Pd and wife of the former mayor of Fiumicino, Esterino Montino, presents her restaurant in Capalbio.

Subscribe to the newsletter

