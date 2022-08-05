Cirinnà and the hidden money, her lawyer: “Money that is due to her”

Twist in the case of money found in the kennel of the dog in the garden of the senator of the Democratic Party Monica Cirinnà. It had been the yellow of summer 2021 and now, exactly one year later, the hidden treasure. Cirinnà – reads the Messenger – now beats cash and claims i 24 thousand euros in cash that had been found on his property: the CapalBiofattoria, an agricultural and wine company immersed in the Tuscan Maremma. Faced with the media fuss that had arisen after the discovery of the money, the spouses had taken literally distancesspecifying that the kennel was far from their home and that perhaps those 48 banknotes of 500 euros one, they had been hidden there by drug dealers North Africans.

But, unexpectedly, – continues the Messenger – on May 4 the senator of the Democratic Party came forward and, through the lawyer Giovanni Gori, asked the investigating judge to “arrange for the returnOf the sum in his favor, opposing the confiscation asked by the pm. “Pursuant to article 932 of the civil code, the treasury, understood as any valuable movable thing of which no one can prove to be the owner, belongs – according to the Cirinnà application – to the owner of the land in which it is located”. So, given that the senator is the legal representative of CapalBiofattoria, according to her lawyer, it would be up to you. In view of the hearing on June 6, the senator reiterated the request for the money, specifying that she wanted it donate to charity.

