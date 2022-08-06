An investigation by the Navalny team called him “Putin’s architect”, because he was the author of the renovations and furniture supplies of the Russian president’s palace in Gelendzhik, on the Black Sea. According to what La Stampa is now able to reveal, Lanfranco Cirillo – who in recent days the Italian Finance Police has seized 143 priceless works of art, which represent a possible tax evasion of at least 51 million to the detriment of the Italian tax authorities – is much more. He was, to say the least, the man who also completely renovated the “palace of Alexei Miller”, the boss of Gazprom, a sort of palace in Greenfield, Moscow, news so far completely unpublished. As unpublished is that at least two of the Russian works of art seized from Cyril yesterday would be part of the Russian state collections of the Hermitage museum.

He does not exhibit such pedigree, Putin and Alexei Miller’s mansions are not remodeled, if you don’t have some interesting connections, and even if Cyril has never completely convincingly explained why he started having all these relationships with Russians. and oligarchs, we can tell some relevant things about his real estate treasure.

It happens that Cirillo has a house in Sardinia in Porto Rotondo, Punta Lada, close to that of Silvio Berlusconi. Indeed, the architect’s Sardinian properties include a pleasant ten-room villa for 270 square meters on two levels in Punta Lada. The deed of sale dates back to 2018, until that year the villa was owned by a company, Ita-Re, which controlled another Luxembourg company, Ita-Rotondo, which was put into liquidation after the transfer of ownership. Then there is a nice property in Porto Cervo of 12 rooms for a total of 310 square meters, and has been owned by Cirillo since 2012. The Villa di Punta Lada literally sees the famous Berlusconian Villa Certosa, the legendary residence of the festivities of the holidays with the escort, some photos of the Czech Prime Minister Topolanek naked in the garden, but also of the evenings with Tony Blair in a bandana and, obviously, with the dear “Volodia” guest of a memorable summer. In August 2003 Vladimir Putin himself was Berlusconi’s guest at Villa Certosa. A short vacation, which followed a longer stay, the previous summer, of the daughters of the Russian president in the same Sardinian home as the then Italian premier.

In those years, the 63-year-old architect originally from Treviso worked hard with the Russians. In this week Cirillo was seized a helicopter bought in Russia, 141 million, plus a Picasso, Cezanne, Kandinsky, De Chirico, Fontana, Savinio, Modigliani, Mirò, Morandi, Campigli, Chagall, Rotella, with Finance investigating him even with the hypothesis that he acted “by laundering the proceeds of the evasion”. Cirillo, according to the inquiries we have examined, owns various other things – the shares of a building in the center of Brescia where Coin is located, which alone from rent (pre-pandemic) makes 1.2 million euros a year. Another building, also in the center, rented to Unicredit. Still buildings, offices and commercial areas scattered around Lombardy. But the interesting box is his Medea, the Washington-based company at 1090 Vermont Avenue, through which his

connection with the Putin Palace. In fact, at the beginning, with the money from that building, a large Russian state project had to be financed to modernize the hospitals. However, the Russian company in charge of purchasing medical supplies, Petromat, did not buy directly from the producers, but from a British company, an empty box that it bought abroad – even in Italy, as attested by the Russian customs documents we have seen – and resold to Petromat at higher prices than the product lists. The money was then transferred to the Swiss account of another Belizean company, Lanaval. From this, at least 48 million ended up at Medea, in turn with the account in Liechtenstein, which at this point could take care of the supplies of material and pay the (Italian) suppliers of the building on the Black Sea. A contract in English between Lanaval and Medea Investments refers to 37.5 million euros of supplies of “construction material of Italian design and production”, for the construction “of a large building project (resort) in the Novorissisk region, eastern Black Sea area, Russia” . Where is the Gelendzhik palace, in fact.

According to The Insider, the architectures of the Putinian palace made by Cirillo are inspired by Villa Certosa. Cirillo corrected: ‘But no, they are very different in size and style. Villa Certosa is French Mediterranean, the neoclassical Gelendzhik palace. Only the amphitheater can remember Villa Certosa. But we went out to sea first! And pole dance is an invention: in the reconstruction the walls are of a different color and the finishes do not match ».

Cirillo said he did not know Putin, that he did not work for him but for another important client. Although in the village near Gelendzhik there is also a house of him, along with that of several oligarchs, a consequence of the works carried out there, according to the Navalny tram. Stefano Lojacono and Chantal Frigerio, Cirillo’s lawyers, reply to the Italian crime hypotheses by saying that they will be able to acquire documents in Russia, albeit with difficulty, to prove that there has never been any “tax inversion”, and that Cirillo actually operated in Russia.