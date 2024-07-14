Although almost ten years have passed since its debut in stores, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is still one of the reference points of the RPG genre and among the most player titles in general. There is certainly also great anticipation for the remake of the first chapter of the CD Projekt series and for Polaris, the code name of the next brand new game. Let’s while away the wait with this splendid Ciri Cosplay realized by Toriealis.

Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon, also known as Ciri, is the princess and sole heir to the throne of Cintra. Daughter of the Emperor of Nilfgaard, Ciri descends from the elf Lara Dorren, which gives her the legendary Elder Blood. This special blood allows her to travel through time and space. Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of the series, becomes her guardian, training her in witcher combat techniques at Kaer Morhen. Furthermore, Ciri is not just a princess, but a key figure in the fate of the world, thanks to her unique abilities. Her training at Kaer Morhen is not only about combat, but also about the discipline and resilience needed to face the challenges that her destiny has in store for her. The relationship between Ciri and Geralt is deep and complex, based on trust and mutual respect, making their bond one of the most fascinating aspects of their story.