And so this week, for the third times this cabinet formation, a leader of a middle party faltered.

This time Sigrid Kaag (D66). De Volkskrant disclosed internal documents about the late evacuations from Afghanistan, Kaag had to send them to the House as outgoing Minister of Foreign Affairs, which passed a motion of censure.

In April, Mark Rutte (VVD) survived a similar debate after the House demanded that the reports of group leaders be released to the informateur. In May, Wopke Hoekstra (CDA) was cornered after the House demanded that state secret cabinet minutes be published.

The difference in outcome had relative value. Most ministers remain after a vote of censure. Kaag strongly rejected this in April after Rutte also did this. She was thus trapped in her own principle, which was followed the next day by Minister Ank Bijleveld (Defence, CDA), so that we can now speak of the Kaag standard.

But that wasn’t all. With the job carousel of overtired or dysfunctional ministers, and all the other affairs in recent months, these two departing ministers gave politics again the appearance of a circus.

You can hardly imagine that voters still manage to keep up with all the commotion: politicians themselves are no longer able to do that either. You regularly hear: ,,Who also resigned last week?”

And you may wonder why this is the way it is in this formation. Exhaustion plays a role, the mistakes political leaders make, the assertiveness of the House, and the openness that parliament constantly enforces. He who increases knowledge increases sorrow.

But that also has an objective disadvantage. After six months of formation, we have seen numerous ministers leave and three leaders falter – but the formation of a cabinet has not yet made any progress.

And when the circus level of politics is so high, when consternation overwhelms the formation, while this only obscures voters’ view of The Hague, the question is who actually benefits from this.

The desire for more openness is logical in itself. The Hague has continued to believe for too long that the old-fashioned covering up will remain useful in the new century. Fortuyn already demonstrated this in 2002.

However, it is not only the government and the cabinet that routinely handle matters confidentially. Parliamentary factions and parties also do this: it is at the heart of political culture.

For example, this week you could think that Kaag’s resignation had been settled in the full openness of a parliamentary debate. This was more subtle.

It was crucial that PvdA MP Kati Piri made a procedural request an hour before the debate on Wednesday. The cabinet delegation consisted of four ministers: Rutte, Kaag, Minister Ank Bijleveld (Defence, CDA) and State Secretary Ankie Broekers-Knol (Justice, VVD). Normally, the prime minister is then the first speaker on behalf of the cabinet – the master of depoliticization.

But Piri requested a different order of speakers: she wanted to be the first to debate with Bijleveld. This was followed by confidential consultations in the cabinet delegation – and there it rumbled.

Bijleveld refused to be the first speaker. She pointed out that Kaag was the coordinating minister in this matter, and so Kaag took on the riskiest role. Result: she also had to digest almost all critical questions – with all the associated consequences. It was nearly midnight when Bijleveld spoke hours later.

Ergo: the most sensitive choices are still made confidentially in The Hague.

At the same time, Kaag was partly to blame for the critical treatment of the House. Enough mistakes had been made. And autonomy does well with voters, but in difficult debates personal relationships are also important, especially if you are an electoral danger. So it also said a lot about her that she barely evoked mildness.

Even so, the storm that Kaag ended up in was also the result of the burnout factory in The Hague – although you didn’t hear anyone about it. After Minister Bas van ‘t Wout (Economic Affairs, VVD) suffered a burnout in May, Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok (VVD) took over his post – after which Kaag, Minister of Aid and Trade, took over Blok’s position. to do. And she did not find an impressive legacy with regard to Afghanistan.

In the meantime, the assertiveness of the House continues to increase: a party such as the ChristenUnie – a constructive factor for many years – is also following the example.

The favorite coalition partner of VVD and CDA already said goodbye to Rutte after the Rutte debate in April: Gert-Jan Segers said openly that his party no longer wanted to serve under the prime minister. He came back to it carefully later.

But in private he regularly rejected co-government, with the over-tiredness of fellow party members as the main reason – also here.

And this week, the CU not only voted against the cabinet’s corona pass, but the party also helped the motion of censure against Kaag to a majority: “the cabinet” (including CU ministers) acted “irresponsibly” regarding Afghanistan, it said. .

The CU now also prefers to oppose the power.

The reactions to Kaag’s resignation showed that taking responsibility for some MPs should lead to a lifelong ban from The Hague. For example, Wilders foresaw that “the cowardly elite” would later promote her again to deputy prime minister.

The reality is usually the other way around: politicians who do not take responsibility despite mistakes or transgressive behavior are not hindered by any obstacles. But politicians who resign – see Minister Jeanine Hennis (Defence, VVD) in 2017 – have not been ministerial for years.

The result: it is politicians like Wilders who promote with their demands that ministers so seldom take their responsibility.

And if something has made the formation endlessly complicated in the last six months, it is the granting of a request from the same Wilders: the publication, 1 April, of the reports of the group chairmen’s discussions with the informants.

This certainly had the advantage: proof was presented that Rutte did talk about Omtzigt. But there was also a disadvantage: all negotiating positions were on the street. It created deteriorated relations within parties and immobility between parties. Thus openness became a blockage of the formation itself.

Since then, three phenomena have taken place. The House is forcing the cabinet to be more and more open. Optimists see this as proof that a new governance culture is possible. But the reverse is also true: it hinders the formation of a new board.

And here lies an unanswered question: does the House – but also the country – consider openness so important that they will stick to it even if it continues to hinder government formation?

This is the dilemma that the House will eventually have to face.

Because you also have politicians who do not think it is such a point that the formation takes so long. They reason that the country hardly suffers.

This argues against the fact that the assertive culture of the moment constantly creates new consternation, with ever new circus performances, with little or no meaning for citizens, and with the growing danger that the prestige of politics – and of democracy – will deteriorate further.

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on September 18, 2021