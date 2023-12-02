Circus review | The traditional Winter Circus ponders whether everyone needs to be superheroes

In Tanssiteatteri Hurjaruuth’s Talvisirkus, the circus acts serve as demonstrations of the superheroes’ abilities.

circus

Tanssiteatteri Hurjaruuth: Winter circus in the Super Tanssi house 1.12. Directed by Sanna Silvennoinen.

Hurjaruuthin Dance Theatre traditional Winter circus this year presents a cavalcade of Superversum residents, each with their own superpower. One of the heroes controls fire and the other the weather. The third can stop the passage of time with concentrated karate moves and the fourth can fall upwards on the trampoline.

The show’s circus acts serve as demonstrations of the superheroes’ abilities. As in the circus, anything is possible in the world of superheroes.

Legendary gnome or rat characters do not appear in Superversum. Instead, a brand-new poppoo presents itself as a gang that dances, breaks, stalks other people’s ice cream cones and bounces with its tails on a trampoline. Puluje’s gang skirmish could have been left out in this time.

Originally from Mexico City, settled in Helsinki Gaby Muñoz introduces a deliciously anti-heroic clown character into the story – a distracted sidewalker who attracts the pooping bunches around.

See also Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas: Rain would make the day more exciting Guzalnur Uqkun is the Igniter who controls the power of Winter Circus fire.

Muñoz’s hot-headed Kipinä-Gaby manages to communicate in the same language with the child audience, even though no actual words are exchanged. In Muñoz’s treatment, thoughts and feelings are miraculously conveyed with just facial expressions and body gestures.

Kipinä-Gaby, who is loved by my childhood companion, brings to the show a level that is essentially related to the atmosphere of today: does everyone need to be superheroes?

Technically one of the most surprising superheroes in the varied show is the transparent “Häiveaave”, performed with only spotlights. Even with such a simple implementation, the audience’s imagination is given a boost, when the spotlight flying around escapes onto the rows of seats in the audience, fun!

Yuridia Ortega Fragoso creates a magical moment on stage with her weightless, literally floating hair troupe number. Fragoso is originally a dance artist, which can be seen in his flowing movements. He has said that he found his way to the circus by chance when he started teaching circus artists how to move.

The superhero who controls the power of fire, “The Flamethrower”, is played Guzalnur Uqkun. He places stearin-dripping candles in his hands, feet, and mouth, while standing on his hands and stretching into an increasingly strange, yet balanced myth.

In real life, Uqkun’s superpower is said to be incredibly resistant to the heat of stearin on the skin.

Valpuri Kaarninen (top), Maria Peltola, Jaimee Allen on the triple trapeze.

With the triple trapeze See you Jaimee Allen’s, Valpuri Kaarninen and Maria Peltola a technically demanding, but wonderfully relaxed number – that is, in the Superversumi reality, the overflight of the Dimensio Threes.

The winter circus outside, a Finnish-South African trio forms the contemporary circus group Wise Fools, whose skills are rarely seen in Finland. Instead, the trio, who got to know each other at the Belgian circus university, have gathered tens of thousands of spectators on their world tours.

Allen’s and by Nathan Jones an aerial acrobatics act performed with a rope swing resembling a trapeze brought a heightened tension to the performance.

When last year Winter circus Ilon candy colors and fluorescent lights almost completely removed the romantic Roso of the circus, now Tanssi’s house has managed to sprinkle the rust of the circus again and also a more remarkable atmosphere.

Script by Sanna Silvennoinen & Johanna Keinänen, music by Ninja Beat (Niko Votkin, Einari Stylman, Tapani Varis), sound design by Atte Olsonen, costumes by Mirkka Nyrhinen, lighting design by Juho Rahijärvi, stage design by Nyrhinen & Rahijärvi, choreography by Jussi Väänänen, magic tricks and illusions by Joni Pakanen. Performers Jaimee Allen, Yuridia Ortega Fragoso, Gabriele Goria, Florian Grobéty, Nathan Jones, Valpuri Kaarninen, Gaby Muñoz, Maria Peltola, Raphaël Perrenoud, Eetu Ranta, Guzalnur Uqkun, Vanamo Alatalo/Antonia Ortiz Myllylahti.