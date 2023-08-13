Circus review | The importance of the amazingly skilled Circus Baobab is greater than the wonderful volts

The Guinean Circus Baobab makes a social circus that promotes the well-being, community, understanding and inclusion of its participants in society.

Yay! Tampere Theater Summer Tampere-talo 12 August 2023.

In the middle the stage is a plastic water bottle. The woman looks at the audience for a long time. He takes the bottle and drinks greedily. Next comes a man who makes the audience take a deep breath by turning his arm behind his back in defiance of human anatomy in the blink of an eye. The stage is filled with people pushing each other, reaching for water bottles. In the middle of them, the woman is still drinking water.

Circus Baobab is a Guinean circus group whose work Yay! (water in the Soussou language) is based on strong acrobatic skills, dance and rhythm. The central theme is water – or rather the lack of it.

The work is rhythmic in clear scenes where you can imagine seeing other possible problems of the country as well, such as plastic waste, power outages or indifference and violence. Supervisor Yann Ecauvre has been looking for themes together with Guinean performers.

Yay! however, it is not a narrative, nor does it offer solutions. Acrobatic or rhythmic dance scenes are rather detached glimpses, structurally clearly choreographed entities that always return the group of performers to the beginning, to a new problem.

Since it is expensive to acquire various circus equipment and structures in Guinea, the basis of the performance is in acrobatics, pyramids, cross throws and turns, and dance.

Performers are extremely skilled. The acrobatic sections are airy and light, everything looks extremely easy and effortless. Physical movement technique is sure and strong. Choreographically, the group is often brought into a pile shape, where the common rhythm turns several people into a breathing and functioning organism. The aggressiveness and violence that runs through the whole show is safely constructed.

The music is captivating, powerfully rhythmic machine music. Silence creates different backwaters, speech and yé shouts give different footing to physical activity.

in Guinea, as in Africa more broadly, circus activities have developed and still operate strongly on the basis of social circus. The social circus uses circus art in many ways to promote the well-being, community, understanding and inclusion of its participants in society.

Circus Baobab has already been formed in 1998 in France by Laurent Chevallier on the initiative and it works among street children with the means of a social circus. In addition to doing something meaningful, the children receive care, food and various professional skills other than the possible job of a circus performer.

Yay!-the work’s stage image with numerous empty plastic bottles also refers to the seaside, on the sand of which young acrobats have practiced since they were children. Since the acquisition of various circus equipment and structures is expensive, it is natural that the basis of the performance is acrobatics, pyramids, cross throws and turns, and dance.

The fragmentary nature of the work’s scenes does not allow the performance to fly from wild to wildest, even if the creators certainly have the skill and endurance to do so. Good ideas have not been developed boldly and something new and distinctively own has been invented. A performance of voltaitato is offered to a satisfied audience at the very end, as part of thanks.

From a Guinean it’s a long way from the beach to the big international circus arenas. Circus Baobab’s current group of performers, aged 18–32, has also worked long-term and uncompromisingly. Ten men and two women perform in the group. It is more difficult to get girls involved in circus activities, because they are kept more closely at home and help with housework.

Especially the bending skill stood out from the crowd with their personal skills Amara Den Wock Camara and spinning like a wild windmill Fode Kaba Sylla. Also, a number of other charming personalities could perhaps have been differentiated and highlighted more strongly. Everyone played an important role in the joint, seamless operation.

Yay!-work premiered in March 2022. At the end of the year, the group made it to the finals of the French talent show. This year they have performed in France in Marseille, Paris and in July at the Avignon festival. In addition to Tampere Theater Summer, Circus Baobab also performs in Germany, Romania, Brazil, Belgium, Sweden, Canada and Spain.

At the end of the year, the tour will continue in several countries in Africa, where in addition to performances, circus workshops will be organized. The aim of these workshops is to increase the participants’ awareness of water and the dangers of illegal migration.

Through this, the circus, and Circus Baobab, grows exponentially bigger and more important.

Circus Baobab, concept and direction Yann Ecauvre, artistic director Kerfalla Camara, acrobatic direction Damien Droin, choreographers Nedjma Benchaïb & Mounâ Nemri, composition Yann Ecauvre and Jérémy Manche, lighting design Clément Bonnin and Cécilia Moine.