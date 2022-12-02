Circus Review | Only Bones preserves the limitless world of contemporary circus in one square meter

Modern circus

NouNous Festival: Matt Pasquet: Only Bones 1.9 Cirko – At the new circus center 1.12.

Performance space only one square meter, with a single light source. No text, no narrative. Here Only Bones – the conditions for the realization of the modern circus concept at its purest.

Let the experience be based on physical theater, flexing acrobatics, comedy, finger dexterity, shadow play, buttock twitching or explosive body language borrowed from eastern self-defense sports.

Something insanely magical and wonderfully fruitful Only Bones – concept seems to be hidden. A total of ten artists from different parts of the world have already tackled the challenging interpretation of the idea, each of them building their own unique space, condensed into one square, and a moment for their minimalist performance, absorbed in the details of the body.

Contemporary circus performance series the idea is based on a New Zealand artist living in Helsinki by Thom Monckton to solo Only Bones v1.0which premiered in Rovaniemi in 2015.

The original version based on Monckton’s physical comics has won heaps of awards and nominations at numerous international art festivals. The genius brand of intellectual comedy packed into one square meter has already toured in 22 countries, and the number of performances is approaching two hundred. Monckton’s this year Only Bones v1.0 has visited Singapore, and in December it’s Hong Kong’s turn.

Cirko – The NouNous contemporary circus festival currently underway at the New Circus Center will now see the tenth performance based on Monckton’s idea. Version Only Bones 1.9 performed by a British kung fu master and acrobat living in Stockholm Matt Pasquet.

to the abstract, The story, based on gloom and bubbling humor, explores how life began: how the first cell is formed, how encounters and communication are structured – and how fragile life is in the end.

The cartoon-like sound world is based on Pasquet and also the person responsible for the music Tuomas Norvion to the communication that builds up in the moment. Pasquet brings out the sounds through microphones attached to his body and the floor, and Norvio colors them live behind the mixing desk. Awesome!

Only Bones v1.9’s overall, the structure remains a bit uneven – the physical narrative leaves you waiting for its climax. The performance requires strong self-discipline and the skill to color the events of the abstract story and give them meaning with the wing of one’s own imagination.

Awesome I would have liked to see more of kung fu movement language that blows up body control and its versions in a small space. Dust flies when the physics that creates and stops motion in a nanosecond reaches out to other dimensions.

Only Bones – concept actually preserves the entire limitless world of the modern circus in one square meter. Internationality, endless use of imagination, irreverent comedy, technical prowess. And above all, the curiosity and openness towards all possible genres, visuals, physicality and personalities characteristic of the nature of contemporary circus.

Realization and presentation Matthew Pasquet, directing and dramaturgical assistance Thom Monckton and Jenni Kallo, music Tuomas Norvio, lighting design Ainu Palmu, costumes Morwenna Hope, technology Simon Abel, production and support Kallo Collective and NouNous Festival.