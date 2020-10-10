The Nikulin Moscow Circus on Tsvetnoy Boulevard faces a fine of up to 500 thousand rubles for violating measures to prevent coronavirus infection. About this on Saturday, October 10, the capital’s operational headquarters for the fight against infection writes in its Telegram channel.

“Rospotrebnadzor has revealed violations of coronavirus prevention measures <...>. The circus has partially violated the observance of social distancing, there are no sanitizers in the office premises. For the violations revealed, liability is stipulated under Part 2 of Article 6.3 of the Administrative Offenses Code of the Russian Federation up to 500 thousand rubles, ”the message says.

On October 5, Vladimir Yadykin, a leading expert of the Rospotrebnadzor department in Moscow, said that the Karo cinema in the Atrium shopping and entertainment center could be fined up to 500 thousand rubles for violations of measures to prevent coronavirus infection.

On the same day, it became known that in Moscow over a week the activities of more than 30 trade enterprises were suspended for violation of sanitary standards, including those that were established in connection with the spread of coronavirus infection.

