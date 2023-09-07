Circus Max – Max Pezzali’s concert at the Circus Maximus: guests, lineup and streaming

Tonight, Thursday 7 September 2023, at 21.20 on Canale 5, Circo Max – Max Pezzali’s concert event at the Circus Maximus which took place last Saturday 2 September will be broadcast. A real party with many guests that thrilled thousands of people who flocked to Rome. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Guests

Who are the guests of Circo Max – Max Pezzali’s concert at the Circus Maximus? Many guests from the world of Italian music took turns on stage. Specifically (not in order of appearance): Article 31, Colapesce and Dimartino, Dargen D’Amico, Gazzelle, Lazza, Paola and Chiara and Riccardo Zanotti (Nuclear Tactical Penguins). The concert was opened by a DJ set held by Albertino, Fargetta, Molella and Prezioso.

Alongside Max Pezzali, undisputed protagonist of the concert, his band: Giordano Colombo: drums; Marco Mariniello: bass; Giorgio Mastrocola: guitar; Ernesto Ghezzi: keyboards; and Davide Ferrario: guitar and sequences.

Circus Max – Max Pezzali’s concert at the Circus Maximus: lineup

But let’s get back to the lineup of Circo Max – Max Pezzali’s concert at the Circus Maximus. During the evening the following songs were performed (they are not in order of execution which however – being the concert recorded – could be distorted during editing):

THEY KILLED SPIDER-MAN

S’INCAZZA

ROUTE TO THE HOUSE OF GOD (Riccardo – PTN)

YOUNG WANNABE (Riccardo – PTN)

THE RULE OF THE FRIEND (Dargen D’Amico)

WHERE TO DANCE (Dargen D’Amico)

HOW IT SHOULD GO

THE UNIVERSE EXCEPT US

I FEEL YOU LIVE

THE STRANGE PATH

ALWAYS US ( Article 31)

Article 31) TOMORROW I WILL STOP (Article 31)

YOU’RE A MYTH

THE QUEEN OF CELEBRITY

THE LONG HOT SUMMER

BELLA VERA / VERY LIGHT MUSIC / IN THE NIGHT (ColapesceDimartino + Deejay T)

intro + THE YEARS (Lazza)

ASH (Lazza)

NO REGRETS

A LOVE SONG

HOW COME

MEDLEY (Nothing But Us / There You Are / I’ll Be There / If You Come Back)

WHAT HAPPENS

THE GREAT NIGHTMARE

THE HARD LAW OF GOAL (Gazelle)

RIGHT (Gazelle)

THE LAST GLASS

DON’T BEAT ME / YOU PULL IT / 6 A LUCK

NORTH SOUTH WEST EAST / KEEP TIME (Paola and Chiara)

WITH A DECA

Streaming and TV

Where to see Circus Max – Max Pezzali’s concert at the Circus Maximus on live TV and live streaming? The event, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 7 September 2023 – at 21.20 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.